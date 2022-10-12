Elon Musk-y: Tesla CEO Launches Cologne That Smells Like ‘Burnt Hair’

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man and world’s biggest attention seeker, has come up with yet another bizarre stunt: selling bottles of cologne that smell like his own burnt hair.

If you head to the website of The Boring Company – Musk’s entertainingly-named infrastructure and tunnel construction company – you can buy a bottle of ‘Burnt Hair by Singed’, a cologne that as the name implies, is designed to smell like Musk’s toasty dome.

The product page describes it as “just like leaning over a candle at the dinner table, but without all the hard work” as well as “The Essence of Repugnant Desire”. Musk himself has called it “an omnigender product” and has confirmed you can even buy it using his favourite cryptocurrency, Dogecoin.

At US$100 a pop, not including shipping, it’s hardly cheap (a bottle of Dior Eau Sauvage costs less)… But apparently, he’s already sold 5,000 bottles of the stuff.

This isn’t the first time Musk’s used The Boring Company to sell a gag product. You might remember back in 2018 how he sold ‘flamethrowers’ (really just blowtorches attached to an Airsoft rifle) through the company, leading to mass outrage among American politicians… And a subsequent sale of The Boring Company-branded fire extinguishers.

RELATED: Elon Musk Is Planning To Replace All Social Media With ‘Everything App’

Those flamethrowers, which originally sold for US$500, have now become collector’s items and regularly sell on sites like eBay for upwards of $20,000…

So maybe you should hold on to your bottle of Burnt Hair. It could be worth something someday. Maybe once Musk takes over the world.