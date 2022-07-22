The World’s Richest Man Has A Surprisingly Modest Taste In Superyachts

Many rich people seem to be compensating for something when they buy f*ck off Ferraris and stonking superyachts. Elon Musk, however, was recently spotted off the coast of Greece in a relatively small charter yacht called Zeus.

In recent years, Elon Musk has kicked Jeff Bezos off this throne as ‘world’s richest man.’ Musk’s current net worth is $234.4 billion. Jeff Bezos’ net worth, for comparison, is $143.9 billion. Elon Musk’s companies include SpaceX, Tesla, The Boring Company, Neuralink and OpenAI. He can be a bit awkward, as seen on Joe Rogan’s podcast, and some people hate his Promethean attitude, but he is a fan of dry humour, a genius and is apparently (sometimes) able to manipulate crypto and stock markets at whim (make of that what you will).

Elon Musk also owns a $70 million (AUD $101 million) private jet, but – surprisingly, when you consider the spending habits of many of his contemporaries – does not own a superyacht. To this end, on a recent vacation to Greece, Musk was spotted on a boat called Zeus, which can be charted for some $7,000 (AUD $10,109) a day.

Left: Zeus from the back. Right: Zeus from the side. Image Credit: SamBoat

This isn’t cheap by most people’s standards. But when you compare it to Jeff Bezos’ US$500 million, 127 metre long superyacht – which is going to be the biggest in the world – or any one of these Russian oligarchs’ outlandishly luxurious oceanic steeds, Musk’s rented 24-metre yacht starts to look positively ‘Marie Kondo.’

WATCH: Jeff Bezos’ Superyacht Powers Through Rotterdam

Musk reportedly rented Zeus from SamBoat, which is a European online boat-rental company. According to Insider, the Zeus yacht that Musk was spotted on takes 20 people and is made for full-day excursions (when DMARGE checked SamBoat’s website, we could only find a boat called Zeus which takes 11 and is 12.3m long, however).

Zeus compared to the helipad-wielding Flying Fox superyacht…

Insider isn’t alone though. Yahoo News has also reported that the Zeus vessel Musk was spotted on is 24 metres long. So presumably there is another, bigger Zeus out there than the one we could find. In any case, Musk appeared to enjoy his day of leisure, being hosed off on the back deck and joking about it on Twitter (he wrote: “I should take my shirt off more often”).

Features and activities of the Zeus boat Musk enjoyed include swimming off the back, chilling on the deck, sitting down for a meal (or sipping a cocktail) inside, sleeping in one of the four indoor berths and exploring the marvellous waters of the Aegean Sea with a snorkel and flippers.

C’est la vie.