Flyers Demand Refund After ‘Snorting, Farting’ Dog Ruins 13-Hour Flight With Unbearable Smell

Written by Finlay Mead

A travelling couple is demanding a full refund after their journey was marred by the presence of a “snorting, farting” dog on a Singapore Airlines flight from Paris to Singapore.

While some are paying $30,000 to fly their canines in private jets, others are bundling them into economy much to the chagrin of fellow passengers. Gill and Warren Press, hailing from Wellington, New Zealand, embarked on a long-haul flight from Europe back to New Zealand hoping for a chance to relax and unwind after weeks of busy travels. Sadly, fate had other plans…

As reported by The Independent, The Presses — who had secured premium economy seats for their 13-hour flight — found themselves seated next to an emotional support dog that would soon become a source of sensory discomfort rather than support, putting particular strain on their olfactory and auditory nerves…

WATCH: Maybe next time the owners should consider a canine private jet…

“I heard this noise – a heavy snorting,” recounted Mrs. Press in a conversation with Stuff. “I thought it was my husband’s phone, but we looked down and realized it was the dog breathing. I said, ‘I’m not having this sitting next to us the whole trip.'”

Mrs. Press decided to seek assistance from a flight attendant, hoping to change their seating arrangement. However, her request for relocation was met with disappointment when she was informed that the only available seats were located at the very back of the economy cabin, a downgrade from their plush premium economy seats.

Reluctantly, the couple chose to remain where they were. Unfortunately, their ordeal was only just getting started. About halfway into the journey, the dog’s behaviour took a decided turn for the worse. According to Mrs. Press, the dog began “farting,” subjecting the cabin to an unbearable stench. To make matters even more uncomfortable, the animal allegedly encroached on Mr. Press’s legroom while doing so…

Mrs. Press further described the ordeal, stating that the animal’s owner:

“Couldn’t have the dog out in the aisle because [cabin crew] couldn’t get the trolleys through, so it had to come in further, which meant [the dog’s] head was under my husband’s feet. My husband was in shorts, and was getting the dog’s saliva goo on his leg.” Gill Press

After the couple appealed to cabin crew once again, they were eventually offered seats at the front of the economy class which had become available.

After the couple complained to the airline via email, they received a travel voucher valued at NZ$200 (£95) per passenger by way of apology… over three weeks after the incident took place. Mrs. Press remains dissatisfied with this resolution and is seeking a full refund:

“We didn’t receive the experience we paid for.” Gill Press

In response to the incident, a spokesperson for Singapore Airlines said this:

“Singapore Airlines endeavours to notify customers who may be seated next to an assistance dog prior to boarding the flight. We sincerely apologise that this did not occur in this case, and will work with our airport teams to ensure that this lapse does not occur in future.” Singapore Airlines Spokesperson

As a dog lover, I find this story a little hard to stomach, given that human co-passengers are just as — if not more — likely to engage in all the less-than-ideal behaviours that the Presses seem to be calling out…

Nevertheless, while we fully respect the right of a passenger to bring their support dog on board, it seems airlines must better understand how to support those enduring the support animal, lest their profit margins suffer.