Formula 1: Drive To Survive – Netflix Announces Season 4 Release Date

Gentlemen, start your engines. We finally know when Season 4 of Formula 1: Drive To Survive will be released.

Netflix and Formula 1 have now announced that the documentary series’ highly anticipated fourth season will be released onto Netflix on the 11th of March; just nine days before the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on March 20th.

Season 4 is coming! Image Credit: Netflix

Of course, F1: Drive To Survive Season 4 will recap the 2021 season and the 22-race title fight between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen; which Verstappen ultimately won.

A statement released by Netflix and Formula 1 says the fourth season will offer “unprecedented access” and “will once again take fans behind the scenes, to witness first-hand how the drivers and teams prepare to battle it out for victory in one of the sport’s most dramatic seasons to date.”

F1 2021 Champion Max Verstappen will not feature in Season 4 of Drive To Survive. Image Credit: Getty Images

It’ll be interesting to see how F1: Drive To Survive’s new season will explore Verstappen’s win though, as the 2021 Formula One World Champion revealed in October last year he would not do any more interviews for the Netflix series.

Regardless, we can’t wait to see the inner workings and behind the scenes of the FIA Formula One World Championship when Season 4 of Formula 1: Drive To Survive drops on Netflix in just three weeks.

