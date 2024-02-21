‘Formula 1: Drive To Survive’ Trailer: First Look At Season 6

The latest trailer for Netflix’s iconic docuseries Formula 1: Drive to Survive has just dropped and fans are getting the first glimpses into another whirlwind Formula 1 2023 season.

With less than two weeks until lights out in Bahrain, Formula 1 fans will undoubtedly be anticipating another unbelievable season of racing action with the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo returning to the starting line-up.

However, as Netflix releases the latest trailer for the new season of the viral sports documentary series Formula 1: Drive to Survive, F1 fans can relive all the unmissable drama from 2023’s record-breaking season.

Of course, last season’s champion Max Verstappen was hardly driving to survive. The Dutch superstar was making a habit of making things easy for himself, often competing in a race of his own whole laps in front of the chasing pack.

Verstappen ended the season as the deserved WDC Champion, extending Red Bull’s new era of supremacy with a third consecutive title. The Red Bull driver was unrelenting as he broke decades-old records with confidence and unwavering conviction; the RB19 was singing through every turn (quite literally in Las Vegas)… and if testing’s anything to go on, we could be seeing another Red Bull clean sweep for 2024.

The trailer for Drive to Survive season 6 features the twenty drivers on the starting grid with one eye on their own teams and, naturally, one eye on the competition. McLaren driver Lando Norris joked that they should probably break into Red Bull’s garage to steal the car if they have any chance of competing.

WATCH Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 6 trailer below.

At first glance, the Netflix cameras didn’t miss a beat, giving fans an unparalleled look into one of the world’s most explosive sports and the emerging narratives throughout the season.

The new series will Daniel Ricciardo’s sensational return to AlfaTauri, Guenther Steiner’s final season in the sport and Mercedes’ enduring fall from grace as they battle with an underperforming car and a team seemingly bereft of answers in the face of Red Bull’s dominance.

“You can be here for 20 more years; I can’t,” seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton is seen arguing. He’s met only with the glum look of Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff, resigned to losing his most-prized asset to a direct rival.

The 6th season of Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 6 will stream on Netflix from 23 February 2024.