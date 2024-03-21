Formula 1 driver George Russell officially opens IWC boutique in Melbourne ahead of Australian Grand Prix

Ahead of the Australian Grand Prix, where Mercedes’ George Russell will hope to build upon a good start to the 2024 Formula 1 season, the British driver was spending the afternoon enjoying one of his other passions.

A short drive from the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne, George Russell met with esteemed guests and F1 fans at the new IWC Schaffhausen boutique in the Chadstone Shopping Centre.

Inspired by the Swiss luxury watchmaker’s mantra “Engineering Beyond Time,” the contemporary boutique is an Australian watch lover’s dream, boasting a bespoke customer experience from the moment fans step into the space.

IWC’s in-house team of designers and architects worked tirelessly to completely reimagine the Melbourne location, integrating premium design features and a blend of unique materials such as veined marble, glass and Macassar wood to expertly house their iconic collections.

“It is a pleasure to join IWC today at their new boutique in Chadstone,” George Russell said. “As we approach the Australian Grand Prix, I am inspired by the parallel between our pursuits – where timing is crucial and innovation drives success.”

Guests were treated to a champagne reception and canapés as Russell took questions from the floor, wearing the IWC Pilot’s Watch Performance Chronograph 41 Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula OneTM Team.

The afternoon was centred around the theme of “Performance”, an idea that shares its values within the storied world of haute horologie and of course, at the pinnacle of motor racing. As a long-term partner of Formula 1 and Mercedes, IWC maintains a distinguished legacy in racing, stemming from its foundations in engineering and high-performance pursuits.

Russell was in a reflective mood during the visit, speaking about his most memorable moments in the sport with an optimistic view on the team’s chances in the Championship this season.

Since making his switch to Mercedes to partner with Lewis Hamilton in 2022, the British driver has gone from strength to strength, securing the first race win of his career during the 2022 São Paulo Grand Prix whilst consistently pushing Championship rivals during his first two seasons, something he likens to the valued relationship with IWC Schaffhausen.

“The dedication of IWC to engineering beyond time reflects the same passion and determination we bring to the racetrack. Wearing the IWC Pilot’s Watch Performance Chronograph reminds me of our shared journey of striving for excellence and pushing the limits of what is possible,” he continued.

The event marks the first time that IWC’s celebrated Performance Chronographs were shown in Australia. Feats of engineering excellence, the pieces are presented in both titanium and IWC’s bespoke Ceratanium material reflecting the brand’s expertise in chronographs and advanced materials.

The expressions feature a glossy black dial with recessed totalisers and Super-LumiNova® coated indices and numerals for heightened visibility; essential instruments for drivers in the fast lane.

For George and the rest of the Formula 1 grid, the Australian Grand Prix beckons in Melbourne this weekend; and with each celebrated release the spirit of “Performance” continues to inspire, serving as a testament to the enduring partnership between IWC and Formula 1.

