German Bodybuilder Jo Lindner Has Died Aged 30

Written by Luc Wiesman

We’re saddened by the news that German bodybuilder, Jo Lindner has passed away at just 30 years of age.

Jo Lindner, aka @joesthetics on Instagram, was a German fitness influencer and bodybuilder. He’s been living in Thailand for a number of years and is a well-loved source of knowledge and entertainment for the fitness community around the world.

The very sad news was confirmed by friend and fellow bodybuilder Noel Dezyel via Instagram a short time ago. Noel left a heartfelt message to his millions of followers about Jo’s kindness, sparkle and legacy.

Jo was well-known for his big personality, hard training and love of life. He was often filmed explaining the lengths he would go to maintain his physique and his personal transformation over the years. A man who was incredibly disciplined and dedicated to bodybuilding and training.

His love of fashion, particularly sneakers, was always a feature on his regular Instagram videos. Not to mention the various hairstyles and colours he experimented with.

His cause of death is unclear at this stage but we pass on our condolences to his family, friends and the fitness community he loved so much.