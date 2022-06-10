Fashion Icon’s $70 Million New York Mansion Hits Market… And It’s Kinda Tacky

Gianni Versace’s former New York townhouse has just hit the property market – for a hefty price.

An opulent and luxurious townhouse located in New York’s Upper East Side that was formerly owned by the iconic Italian fashion designer Gianni Versace has just been listed on Sotheby’s International Realty for a whopping US$70 million.

The whole house is decked out with “Versace inspired” furnishings… Image Credit: Sotheby’s International Realty

The mansion features seven bedrooms, seven full and three partial bathrooms, five fireplaces, two kitchens, a grand dining room, – that opens up to a private garden – a game lounge, a media room, a library, an elevator and a roof terrace that overlooks Fifth and Madison.

Constructed in 1950 and purchased by Versace in 1995 for US$7.5 million, the entire home was redesigned by the late fashion icon in the Italian Baroque style that his couture is famous for; one room even has a Sistine Chapel-inspired painted ceiling that features restored 19th-century panels that were sourced by Versace himself.

One of the many incredible bathrooms… Image Credit: Sotheby’s International Realty

The master bedroom occupies an entire floor in the townhouse and offers a dressing room and “one of the grandest” double bathroom spas (which is comprised of a polished sunken marble Jacuzzi, a steam shower and double sinks) in the city, according to the listing.

Previously, the townhouse was available to rent for US$120,000 a month in 2016 and was worth roughly US$36 million back then. However, considering how high property prices have risen over the last six years and that the current owners of the ‘Versace house’ “meticulously restored” the home before putting it on the market, the current asking price is unsurprising.

Imagine eating takeaway pizza in this dining room… Image Credit: Sotheby’s International Realty

Also available to purchase are “Versace inspired furnishings” and let’s be honest – if you’re going to drop a cool US$70 million on a home previously owned by Versace, of course, you should invest in the matching furnishings so you can properly kit out the townhouse…