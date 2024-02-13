Wake Up To The Japanese Sunrise With Grand Seiko’s 20th Anniversary Release

Australia’s favourite Japanese watch brand Grand Seiko returns with a spectacular limited edition release to celebrate 20 years of the luxury watchmaker’s famed Caliber 9R Spring Drive series.

For over fifty years, Grand Seiko has dedicated itself to crafting the ultimate timepiece. Renowned for their meticulous craftsmanship, these esteemed Japanese watchmakers infuse their creations with a distinctively Japanese ethos, drawing inspiration from nature across their diverse range of collections.

From the Grand Seiko SBGH331 inspired by the Naruto Whirlpools to the SBGJ269 that captures the pink flannel flower found in the Blue Mountains, NSW; Grand Seiko has long-maintained a close connection to nature and taken inspiration from its surroundings to perfect some of its signature pieces… and the latest anniversary Spring Drive pieces are no different.

RELATED: Grand Seiko’s ‘Rockstar’ Master Watchmaker On How He Created Japan’s Most Beautiful Watch

Grand Seiko is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the iconic 9R Spring Drive movement with a pair of limited edition watches, capturing the sunrise against the snow-covered Hotaka mountain range in Nagano Prefecture, the home of Grand Seiko’s most famous collections.

The first is a contemporary remake of an enduring classic, 20 years after Grand Seiko first introduced the Spring Drive automatic movement in September 2004.

Presented in a 41mm case, the Calibre 9R 20th Anniversary Limited Edition SBGA497 features the brand’s novel ‘snowflake’ patterned dial in pink, reflecting the picturesque snow-tipped peaks that surround the Hotaka landscape. The bracelet utilises high-intensity titanium which is around 30% lighter than its stainless steel counterparts, offering the wearer a more comfortable fit and feel.

The SBGA497 has a limited release of just 1,500 pieces, available at Grand Seiko Boutiques and select retail partners worldwide beginning in March 2024 for $9,400 AUD.

Grand Seiko’s second offering to the collection maintains one of the brand’s most discernible design features: a striking dial. But whilst the aforementioned SBGA497 features a pink “snowflake” design, Grand Seiko’s Limited Edition Sport Collection GMT SBGE305 depicts the rich red hues of the Hotaka mountain range as seen on a summer morning.

Housed in a similar 41mm dial, the SBGE305 is a testament to the brand’s more sporty selections, and like all Grand Seiko GMT timepieces, its practicality is emphasised by the ability to adjust the local hour hand independently, even while the watch is in motion, ensuring accurate timekeeping across different time zones during travels.

Available in just 1,300 pieces, the SBGE305 launches in June 2024 and will retail for $9,300 AUD.