Guillermo Del Toro’s Secret Star Wars Spin-Off Revived One Of The Galaxy’s Most Notorious Characters

Written by Ben Esden

Legendary filmmaker Guillermo del Toro confirmed that he was previously working on a secret Star Wars movie that never made it to the big screen. Whilst it may never see the light of day, del Toro did allude to which character would have starred and it’s sent Star Wars fans into a frenzy.

Ever since Disney acquired the rights to Lucasfilm for just over $4 billion USD (~$6.2 billion AUD) in 2012, the Star Wars universe has evolved into a far-reaching cornucopia of narratives and alternate timelines. It’s hardly unexpected, however, considering the untapped potential of unexplored worlds and storylines intertwined with the iconic characters and original saga.

It’s no wonder that Star Wars has become one of the most successful franchises in cinema history.

From original television shows that present the origin stories of iconic Star Wars characters such as Lando to missed opportunities for the first R-rated Star Wars flick, the galaxy that once felt almost insular during the original genealogy, has expanded beyond the realms of the Sith and the Jedi to incorporate each and every supporting character that we encounter along the way.

Now, news has emerged that Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro confirmed that, years ago, he had signed on to direct a Star Wars movie that followed one of the galaxy’s most notorious characters, Jabba the Hutt.

True. Can't say much. Maybe two letters "J" and "BB" is that three letters? https://t.co/qpGaSD3y7F — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) September 21, 2023

Guillermo del Toro is renowned for his distinctive film style, which seamlessly blends elements of fantasy and gothic horror. His mastery of colour, lighting, and composition allows him to craft immersive and visually captivating atmospheres seen in acclaimed works such as Pacific Rim, Pan’s Labyrinth and The Shape of Water.

The news first broke during an interview with legendary superhero specialist, David Goyer, the screenwriter famed for his work on Christopher Nolan’s acclaimed Dark Night trilogy, alongside Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice for the DCU.

Guillermo del Toro took to X – formerly Twitter – to confirm the news that he and Goyer were collaborating on a secret Star Wars story, replying simply with “J” and “BB”.

Whilst there were no further details, eager fans were quick to head to the comments to decode the director’s three-letter message, determining that del Toro and Goyer must have been working on the confirmed Jabba the Hutt spin-off that was first announced in 2017.

Image: 20th Century Studios

A notorious crime lord in the Outer Rim territories, Jabba was an iconic character in the Star Wars universe, known for his shady criminal activities and his slug-like silhouette.

Guillermo del Toro’s origin story would have likely explored Jabba’s rise to the top of the criminal underbelly in Tattoine and the events that ultimately led to his demise at the hands of Princess Leia.

Although it looks as though the project has been shelved for now, it still hasn’t stopped fans from dreaming about what a del Toro-led Star Wars project would have looked like.

Del Toro’s distinctive blend of fantasy, horror, and captivating storytelling would undoubtedly have brought a new dimension to the galaxy far, far away, and while we may not see this collaboration in the immediate future, the Star Wars universe remains a dynamic and ever-expanding canvas, offering countless opportunities for visionary directors and filmmakers to leave their indelible mark in the years to come.