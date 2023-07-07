Hasbulla Turns 21: A Little Man Hits A Massive Milestone

Written by Finlay Mead

Hasbulla Hushetskiy, the online superstar, has enjoyed a meteoric rise since his emergence in late 2020. Today, he celebrates a milestone birthday, and we couldn’t be happier to celebrate with him.

In the past few years, Hasbulla Magomedov, a diminutive social media sensation, has taken the world by storm, captivating audiences with his distinctive appearance, bold demeanour, and fearlessness in facing off against some of the biggest names in combat sports and beyond. Hailing from the Republic of Dagestan, Hasbulla rose to fame through Instagram where he has amassed an impressive following of over 8 million devoted fans before his TikTok videos catapulted him to viral stardom.

Dagestan is also the birthplace of Khabib Nurmagomedov — a legendary Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter and the former UFC lightweight champion — with whom Hasbulla shares a close bond, leading to his endearing nickname, “Mini Khabib.” At one point, there were even rumours circulating that Hasbulla was Khabib’s son, although subsequent investigations have disproven this claim…

Today, the little man hits a massive milestone, turning twenty-one years of age. We’re yet to hear exactly how the star is celebrating, but we’ve no doubt he’ll be doing so in style. By way of our own little celebration, we thought we’d recap some of his biggest moments from the past year…

Hasbulla and Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson has caused a stir after a video surfaced of him holding and nibbling on Hasbulla’s ear during a recording for Tyson’s Hotboxing podcast. In the video, Tyson lets Hasbulla punch him before picking him up and cradling him like a baby, leading to questions about the treatment of Hasbulla. UFC champion Islam Makhachev was also previously criticized for holding Hasbulla in a similar manner.

The video of Tyson and Hasbulla has sparked debate and criticism, with some questioning why Hasbulla is being treated like a baby when he is 21 years old. Fans expressed surprise and disbelief at the video, with one commenting, “Mike Tyson picking up Hasbulla like he’s a two-year-old is crazy.” Another asked, “Hasbulla is like 20, why is he holding him like a baby?”

How much you wanna bet that Mike doesn't know that Hasbulla is grown 😂 pic.twitter.com/9PVAbgZpKz — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) March 21, 2023

Hasbulla Australia Tour

Hasbulla toured our very own nation of Australia back in 2022, which saw him hosting several meet-and-greet events. Whilst in Australia – alongside Los Angeles Lakers NBA star Shaquille O’Neal – Hasbulla explored everything Sydney had to offer and even demonstrated his fighting fists by giving South Sydney Rabbitohs captain Cam Murray a punch in the face.

Hasbulla Arrested For Joyriding At Wild Russian Wedding

Hasbulla and his entourage were detained by police for a series of driving offences after going a little crazy on the highways of Dagestan while in the throws of celebrating a friend’s wedding. Obnoxiously blocking traffic before doing doughnuts in the centre of a large main road, it’s hard to deny that the gang were interfering with other drivers.

WATCH: A video posted on social media by Dagestan’s internal affairs ministry showed the group of motors, including one carrying Hasbulla, raising hell on the highways…

Hasbulla And His Cat

Earlier this year, the UFC star also found himself in a difficult situation when backlash erupted after a video surfaced showing Hasbulla hitting a cat and pulling its ear. Hasbulla defended his treatment of the cat, Barsik, saying it was misbehaving and he was simply dolling out some much-needed discipline.

Whatever your thoughts on Hasbulla and his eminently clippable antics, we hope you’ll join us in wishing him a very happy birthday and many, many more returns… fingers crossed they’re just as memorable as the ones we’ve been privileged enough to witness so far.