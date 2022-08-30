Who Is Hasbulla Magomedov? Age, Net Worth & Condition Explained

Hasbulla Magomedov is the pint-sized social media star who has taken the world by storm in the past couple of years, thanks to a combination of his appearance, fighting talk and apparent confidence to square up to some of the biggest names in combat sports. If you’re a regular user of TikTok or Instagram, then you would likely be familiar with Hasbulla, but for the uninitiated, read on to find out more about him.

If you’ve ever wondered had the questions, “who is Hasbulla?”, “how old is Hasbulla?” and “why is Hasbulla famous?” then this is the story for you. Here’s everything you need to know about Hasbulla.

Hasbulla Quick Facts:

Name: Hasbulla Magomedov

Age: 19

DoB: 2003

Nationality: Russian

Height: 3 feet 3 inches / 99cm

Weight: 35 lbs / 16 kgs

Net Worth: $100,000 (Estimated)

Instagram: @hasbulla.hushetskiy; 2.4m followers



Who is Hasbulla Magomedov?

Hasbulla Magomedov is an internet star from the Republic of Dagestan. He became famous thanks to videos he posted to social media, such as his Instagram account, starting in late 2020 – he now has 2.4 million followers, and TikTok videos of the social media sensation began going viral in 2021.

Dagestan is also where MMA great and now-retired UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is from. In fact, the two are close friends as Hasbulla has even been dubbed ‘Mini Khabib’, due to Hasbulla re-enacting Khabib’s UFC 229 weigh-in, his close friendship with Khabib and even a previous rumour that Hasbulla was Khabib’s son. This has seen been found to not be the case.

How old is Hasbulla?

Hasbulla is 19 years old as of 2022, although his exact date of birth remains unknown. All we do know is that he was born in 2003.

Many may presume he is much younger, due to his small stature and high-pitched voice, but this is the result of his dwarfism.

What is Hasbulla famous for?

Much of the social media attention Hasbulla quickly received was the result of him calling out Abdu Rozik for a fight. Abdu Rozik has a similar condition to Hasbulla (more on that in a bit) but the fight never went ahead, because the Sports Association of Little People of Russia, called the bout ‘unethical’

Regardless, Hasbulla’s social media stardom didn’t diminish, and even prominent podcaster Joe Rogan has talked about him during a podcast episode, saying “Mini Khabib. Whoever’s handling him is doing a f*****g phenomenal job. Because he’s like 18, right? He’s everywhere.”

Hasbulla has even called out Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor for a fight, saying “I want to punish this one [Conor McGregor]. He talks too much.”

Indeed, during Hasbulla’s earlier social media days, he debuted his hot-headed nature, before displaying his interest in MMA. He now regularly posts images of himself in exotic locations, such as Dubai, along with photos of himself standing next to an array of supercars, as well as images of himself with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Why is Hasbulla called Mini Khabib?

Hasbulla poses with Khabib. Image: @hasbulla.hushetskiy

As previously mentioned, Hasbulla Magomedov earned himself the nickname ‘Mini Khabib’ after a video of him copying Khabib Nurmagmadov’s weigh-in at UFC 229 went viral on social media. Hasbulla and Khabib are good friends now, owing to the fact that Hasbulla has taken up MMA and is from Dagestan, which is where Khabib was also born.

Some people often confuse the two for being blood-related, and may even think Hasbulla’s full name is Hasbulla Nurmagmadov, but this is not the case.

What is Hasbulla’s condition?

Hasbulla Magomedov was born with Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD) otherwise known as dwarfism, which is why many people may first assume he is a lot younger than his birth certificate would otherwise suggest.

GHD has affected other notable sports stars, including Lionel Messi, who was diagnosed with the condition when he was 11 years old. Messi was able to receive a human growth hormone (HGH) injection, and, while it hasn’t been officially confirmed, he would have likely stopped taking it when he reached adulthood. HGH is on the list of banned substances used in sports.

How tall is Hasbulla?

Because Hasbulla has dwarfism, he is only 3 feet 3 inches tall, or 1-metre.

It’s also claimed he weighs around 16kgs, or 2.5 stone.

Hasbulla challengers

A video posted to the @HasbullaHive Twitter account on the 8th of August 2022 shows Hasbulla squaring up to a potential new fighting challenger.

It’s believed the other man in the video is Erali Boyqobilov, who can also call Abdu Rozik (the man Hasbulla wants to fight) an enemy too.

A separate video posted on Twitter in February 2022 shows Erali and Abdu going fist-to-fist in the boxing ring, with the video caption claiming the “beef is real.”

What is Hasbulla’s net worth?

Hasbulla with his piles of money.

Despite it not being publicly available information, thanks to his surge in social media stardom, Hasbulla’s net worth is an estimated $100,000.

However, while his fight with Abdu Rozik hasn’t yet gone ahead, Hasbulla is still hoping it will happen one day – something he says in his first-ever interview with Barstool Sports. If that fight does go ahead, his net worth can be expected to increase.

Hell, it would be a great payday for Hasbulla if he manages to get a fight against Conor McGregor. We can’t imagine the Irish UFC star would have taken Hasbulla’s comments that he “talks too much,” lightly and UFC president Dana White will surely know the kind of reception a Hasbulla vs McGregor fight would have.

Hasbulla Cars

Image: @hasbulla.hushetskiy

A quick scroll through Hasbulla’s Instagram will show he also has a keen interest in cars and can often be seen posing beside or inside some truly exotic cars. He appears to be a particular fan of BMWs and has even found himself in the back of the ultra-luxurious Mercedes Maybach.

Hasbulla Interview

Hasbulla with Barstool Sports interviewer, Caleb Pressley

Hasbulla recently sat down with Barstool Sports for their Sundae Conversation segment with host Caleb Pressley. It is the first time Hasbulla has ever conducted a one one one interview.

During the interview, Hasbulla revealed a few key insights, including:

A passion for cars; “I like tuning them up. I like drifting. I like the noise they make.”

His desire to remain safe on the streets, owing to his celebrity status and lack of vocal filter; “When I carry the blade, people keep their mouth shut. Now I have my brothers with me… better than a knife.”

That he does have weaknesses; “When people try to insult me, I’m quick to clap back and then it’s beef.”

He has political ambitions; “I want to become Minister of Internal Affairs for Dagestan… First I’ll find my haters and make them panic. I’ll slow down the speed limit within the city, but increase it on the highway. All the speed cameras are coming down.”

Also during the interview, Hasbulla once again revealed his hot-headiness, claiming that host Caleb Pressley’s “brain isn’t fully developed,” because he likes watching cartoons.

He also reveals he’s a cat guy, preferring them to dogs.

Hasbulla Australia Tour

Hasbulla hits up Bondi Beach

Hasbulla is currently on a tour of Australia, which sees him hosting several meet and greet events. Hasbulla will be in Australia from the 29th of August – the 1st of September, with two events in Sydney and two in Melbourne. The meet and greet events will give fans the chance to get up close with Hasbulla and have their picture taken with him.

Hasbulla NFTs

Hasbulla’s NFTs showing him as pop culture figures including Walter White and Homer Simpson.

However, unfortunately for any female fans of Hasbulla, they won’t be able to have their picture taken with the man from Dagestan. Hasbulla says this is because of his cultural beliefs.

Hasbulla has recently jumped onboard the NFT bandwagon by releasing his own. Hasbulla’s first set of NFTs was released on April 14th 2022, which depicts the social media star as different characters in pop culture. He also has a dedicated Crypto Hasbulla Instagram account, with links to his NFT collection, which can be purchased using Ethereum on the OpenSea platform.

Hasbulla FAQ