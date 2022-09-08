Idris Elba’s $200,000 Gold Gucci Watch Is The Talk Of The Town

Idris Elba turns heads wherever he goes. He’s a renaissance man: an actor and producer; DJ and singer; kickboxer, a bloody OBE and most importantly, an incredibly stylish gent. But his latest outfit might be his biggest flex yet.

In his hometown of London for a special screening of his latest film, the survival thriller Beast, the 50-year-old leading man looked exceptionally dapper rocking a full Gucci fit (he’s been wearing a lot of Gucci lately) with a cool tie-concealing top that’s evocative of military uniforms.

But it’s what was on his wrist that got us excited: a Gucci 25H Tourbillon (ref. YA163307) from Gucci’s High Watchmaking collection worth a solid 132,000 CHF (~135,000 USD / 200,000 AUD).

It’s a remarkable piece that’s emblematic of how far Gucci’s watchmaking efforts have come in recent years – as well as how Idris Elba is firmly one of the most important men’s style icons of the day.

Images: Getty / GPHG

Ultra-thin at only 8mm thick (that’s about half as thick as an IWC Schaffhausen Big Pilot’s Watch, for reference), it’s powered by an in-house calibre, the Gucci GG727.25, which was developed and produced by the state-of-the-art Kering movement manufacture in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland.

Despite its slim dimensions and a power-hungry tourbillon, it still boasts a 60-hour power reserve – and it’s not even a manual watch, it’s an automatic! It’s housed in a luxurious 18ct yellow gold case and comes on a matching integrated bracelet.

This isn’t the only Gucci 25H watch Idris has worn lately, actually. He also wore a stainless steel time-only number as well as an extremely extra skeletonised tourbillon variant on an alligator leather strap during the 75th Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.

We prefer this 25H Tourbillon, though. It strikes the perfect balance between opulence and wearability… Well, as wearable as a $200,000 Gucci watch can possibly be.