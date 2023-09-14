IWC Drop Limited Edition Big Pilot Watches Inspired By Your Favourite Onlyfans Models’ Favourite Car

Written by Ben Esden

IWC’s Schaffhausen’s most famous line of watches the Big Pilot, has just received a luxury facelift, as the Swiss watchmaker partners with Mercedes-Benz to launch two limited edition timepieces inspired by the signature G-Class design.

The Big Pilot and the G-Class have shared a rich and storied history. Both products were designed to be practical and robust but uniquely beautiful. Products that were once deeply rooted in utilitarian legacy, over time, have become symbols of superior design and style; modern classics, seen on the wrists of some of the biggest names in sports and fashion… even featuring in Hollywood’s biggest movies, such as Top Gun: Maverick.

First developed in the 1940s, the Big Pilot Watch was produced in response to a request from the German Air Force for a watch that was both accurate and reliable, specifically suitable for aviation. The original 1000 pieces came in with a bloated 55mm diameter, but they’ve certainly come a long way since then.

Now firmly grounded, IWC has launched two exclusive new timepieces inspired by every OnlyFans model’s favourite car, the Mercedes G-Class to celebrate an illustrious 20-year partnership with Mercedes-AMG.

The first Big Pilot Watch AMG G 63 is a nod to the Mercedes G-Class’ iconic design features. From the headlights and wheel covers, the limited edition watches illicit ideas of subtle luxury that have been captured by the Big Pilot’s re-imagined design.

Boasting an 18-carat Armor Gold® case for improved resilience that’s more wear-resistant than conventional 5N gold, the black and gold colourway watch is inspired by the signature exterior paintwork and interior finishing of the Mercedes-AMG G 63 Grand Edition.

The second in the range is the first IWC piece to feature a ceramic matrix composite (CMC) case; a damage-tolerant and practical exterior reminiscent of the first watches designed for aviators.

The Big Pilot Watch AMG G 63 was engineered in collaboration with the German Aerospace Center (DLR) and reflects IWC’s commitment to producing timepieces of the highest quality, utilising materials that are both strong and lightweight; from upper echelons of aerospace to the manufacturing of brake discs for sports and luxury cars.

The attention to detail in these pieces is crucial to the overall aesthetic. Alongside the Big Pilot’s signature power reserve display at 3, both editions of the Big Pilot Watch AMG G 63 feature an additional counter at 9, resembling the striking headlights of the Mercedes G-Class.

Overall these two unique pieces are a testament, not only to the shared history of these two luxury brands, but to the unique legacy that both the Big Pilot and the Mercedes G-Class boast independently.

The Big Pilot Watch AMG G 63 is a celebration of design; a re-imagination of a modern classic and the latest timeless piece from IWC and Mercedes.