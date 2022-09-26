Sydney Watch Lovers Offered Unique Watchmaking Experience – For One Day Only

Ever wanted to try your hand at watchmaking, or ever wondered why a luxury watch is so expensive? Legendary watchmaker IWC Schaffhausen is giving Sydney watch aficionados an exclusive chance to dive into the heart of a high-end Swiss watch at DMARGE House this October.

IWC Schaffhausen is widely regarded as making some of the most refined, robust and intricate watches on the planet. Founded by American watchmaker Florentine Ariosto Jones in 1868, the Swiss firm has been responsible for some of the most important innovations in modern watchmaking, such as pioneering ceramic watch cases or Kurt Klaus’ legendary perpetual calendar movement.

We here at DMARGE have long been fans of IWC – which is why we’re so excited that IWC is on board as the watches partner for our inaugural DMARGE House event in Sydney this October.

One of the highlights of DMARGE House will be the watchmaking classes we’re putting on in partnership with IWC. Upon arrival, meet with our concierge to organise an exclusive class with one of IWC’s master watchmakers, who will take you through deconstructing and reassembling an IWC watch movement. Hope you’ve got steady hands…

This is an opportunity you’d normally have to travel halfway across the world to Switzerland to experience, which is why we’re so excited to offer it to attendees at DMARGE House. Whether you’re a die-hard horologist or simply curious about the world of high-end watchmaking, this is something you can’t miss.

Discover the mechanical artistry behind IWC Schaffhausen’s impressive luxury watches at DMARGE HOUSE’s exclusive watchmaking classes. The immensely talented IWC and Richemont Group watchmaker Aurelien Faucher will be on hand to guide you through the watchmaking experience.

DMARGE House is a truly unique event that we’re incredibly proud to be hosting in Sydney for one day only on October 5th. Hosted at Ovolo Hotel Woolloomooloo, one of Australia’s most exclusive venues, DMARGE House will be an elevated experience that’s unlike anything any other men’s publisher has done locally.

It’s an opportunity to bring some of these people together to explore the ideas, conversations and revelations that are influencing Australian men in 2022 and beyond.

The concept behind DMARGE House is to give Australians the chance to meet face to face with some of the country’s most interesting people to share their insights into all areas of our lives. Think a TED Talk but actually fun. From keeping mentally fit to little-known travel hacks or how to cook the best steak anyone’s ever tasted, it’s a day you won’t forget and information you won’t get anywhere else.

It’s the perfect opportunity to meet, learn from and network with some of Australia’s most interesting people, explore some of the world’s top brands… And of course, get a truly special hands-on experience with IWC’s amazing watches.

Find out more about DMARGE House and secure your ticket today here. Be quick – tickets are almost sold out.