Jay-Z & Drake Battle It Out For Best 4th Of July Outfit

The world’s two biggest rappers both attended the same Independence Day party… But who had the better outfit?

The two hip-hop heavyweights were in Long Island for a glitzy white-themed 4th of July party hosted by Michael G. Rubin, sports entrepreneur and criminal justice reform advocate. It was a star-studded affair, with big-name celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Lil Uzi Vert, Odell Beckham Jr, Travis Scott, and The Chainsmokers all in attendance.

But the biggest stars there were Drake and Jay-Z, who were spotted sharing an animated chat on the dance floor. Jay actually attended the same party last year, where he wore a ‘piece unique’ Richard Mille RM 56-01 reportedly worth over US$2.5 million.

He also wore basically the same outfit he wore last year – if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, we suppose.

Images: @kodaklens / Patek Philippe

Hov rocked a terry cloth bucket hat, single-pocket Cuban shirt, chunky sunglasses and Puma sneakers – and spent most of the night chomping away on a big stogie. What a king.

As he usually does, he let his watch do the talking: a rose gold Patek Philippe Nautilus Travel Time Chronograph (ref. 5990/1R-001) worth a solid US$400,000.

This tech-y edition of the famous luxury sports watch combines three highly sought-after complications: a self-winding flyback chronograph, an easy-to-use Travel Time function (dual time-zone), and a date display, coupled with local time.

Drake opted for a slightly more off-white (the colour, not the brand) outfit consisting of a silk bowling shirt over a white tank top, plus a thick diamond chain.

His watch was similarly impressive: a rare Rolex Sky-Dweller ‘2021 Secret Release’ (ref. 326259TBR) worth almost US$1 million.

As the name suggests, this Rolex isn’t available to regular punters. It’s an off-the-catalogue special that’s only offered to Rolex’s biggest-spending customers. Featuring an 18ct white gold case, meteorite dial and almost completely paved with diamonds, this Sky-Dweller comes with a comfy rubber Oysterflex strap with a paved clasp.

Images: @kodaklens / Rolex

The real question is this: who looked better? Personally, I’m more of a fan of Jay’s watch – Drizzy’s Sky-Dweller is sick, but a mere mortal could never pull off something so flashy. That said, we reckon Drake had the better outfit.

We also wonder if the pair were chatting about a potential musical collab… Now that would truly be GOATed. Happy 4th of July.