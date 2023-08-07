Jeff Bezos’ Weirdest Feature Roasted By Fiancé Amid Engagement Party Prep: “What Is That?!”

Written by Finlay Mead

In a star-studded affair, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez celebrated their engagement aboard the billionaire’s $700m superyacht in Positano, Italy.

Jeff Bezos has been incredibly busy these past few months: from showing off his newly ripped body to flexing his brand new superyacht to blowing up $10 million of taxpayers’ money, you’d be forgiven for assuming that he was far too busy to find time for something as trivial as a love affair and subsequent marriage. Somehow though, he’s carved out space in his diary to fall in love, pop the question, and host a star-studded engagement party this weekend.

As reported by National Post, the gathering was attended by some of the biggest names in tech and entertainment, including Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Wendi Murdoch (the ex-wife of media mogul Rupert Murdoch), and socialite Fabiola Beracasa Beckman, who witnessed the lovebirds exchanging vows of commitment surrounded by the breathtaking scenery of the Mediterranean sea.

WATCH: Tak a look at the $700m Superyacht that played host to the party.

The road to this extravagant celebration began in 2019 when Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez started dating, but their connection can actually be traced back to 2016. They first met while Lauren was married to Patrick Whitesell and Jeff was with the mother of his four children… make of that what you will. An unknowing Whitesell introduced the two and a nascent friendship soon blossomed into a love story.

Now, the pair are inseparable and apparently relish spending time together, whether it’s flying to new destinations, working out, or collaborating on projects:

“We love to be together and we love to work together. We fly together. We work out together. We’re together all the time.” Lauren Sanchez

However, what really caught the attention of onlookers was Sanchez getting vocal about her admiration for Jeff’s unique and “goofy” sense of humour in the run-up to the party, as well as one particularly memorable feature of his that comes along with it… Commenting on his distinctive laugh that makes him hard to lose at dinner parties, she said this to The Wall Street Journal:

“When I first heard his laugh, I was like, ‘Whoa! What is that?’ Now I love it. And if I’m at a party and we get separated, all I have to do is wait a second and he laughs, and it’s like he’s over there.” Lauren Sanchez

As the engagement celebration understandably wowed attendees, one source speculated that their wedding is likely to be a star-studded event, a veritable “Who’s Who” of the world’s richest, most influential, and most glamorous.

Besides their love for each other, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez share a passion for philanthropy. Lauren proudly revealed that Jeff plans to donate a significant portion of his astounding $188 billion ($124 billion USD) fortune to various charitable causes, a gesture she wholeheartedly supports.