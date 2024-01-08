Jeremy Allen White Reveals ‘Ancient Greek’ Workout That Got Him Ripped

32-year-old Hollywood heartthrob Jeremy Allen White, who recently bulked up for his role in the long-anticipated wrestling flick The Iron Claw, has finally lifted the lid on the leftfield fitness regimen that got him absolutely shredded for the role and, subsequently, a Calvin Klein campaign that has set the internet alight.

While this may come as a surprise to many — given the incredibly high-tech, future-oriented approach to fitness that many in Hollywood and the wider Western United States are seeming to embrace as health technology evolves in leaps and bounds (Brian Johnson and all your blood boys, we’re looking at you) — White’s workout regime was inspired by ancient history.

White showcased his newly-chiselled physique — in fairness, it’s worth pausing here to say that he was already in excellent shape and that this recent bout of training has only elevated him to demi-god status, a title that feels fitting given his regimen’s lineage — in a Calvin Klein underwear campaign that emerged over the festive period, showing the actor wearing… well, very little indeed.

According to our friends over at The Daily Mail, White’s training involved a rigorous and carefully managed combination of running, skipping/jumping rope, and practising the long controversial and widely underrated art of calistenics, which is where our ancient gymrat forbearers come into play…

Deriving from the ancient Greek words ‘kalos’ meaning beauty and ‘stenos’ meaning strength, callisthenics is a form of resistance training that utilises bodyweight and gravity, rather than the heavy weights we so often associate with dudes who look this good. Kenneth Gallarzo, founder of Systematic Calisthenics, explains that this type of training leverages body weight through compound exercises like pull-ups, burpees, push-ups, lunges, squats, and crunches.

Image: Calvin Klein

Originally formulated with the aim of instilling strength and beauty in ancient Greek school children, callisthenics has evolved in many ways in the intervening millennia. Now predominantly associated with the world of gymnastics, its versatility means it can be easily adapted to suit the skill and confidence levels of beginners and pros alike without the need for equipment or expensive gym memberships.

Tayo Awoderu, a calisthenics trainer for Steel Warriors, emphasized its accessibility, stating:

“All you need is your body and some open space to get a great workout.” Tayo Awoderu

For anyone still sceptical about callisthenics — though I can’t imagine why you would be after seeing White’s results — a great deal of research supports the efficacy of callisthenics. A small but noteworthy study conducted on 28 men found significant strength increases within only eight weeks of training, tested by counting their personal best for push-ups and pull-ups across the period.

Image: Calvin Klein

If you need more proof, a 2022 study published in Frontiers in Psychology showed that high-intensity callisthenic exercises — such as (the dreaded) burpees or (the not much more pleasant) mountain climbers — enhance cardiovascular health and boost endurance simultaneously. Participants across the board demonstrated increased oxygen consumption and, therefore, improved heart function as a result.

All of this goes to show that if you want to look like a Greek god it’s time to start training like one. Leave the dumbells at home, drop, and give me 10…