Jimmy Carr Announces Australian Tour, Goodbye Political Correctness

Jimmy Carr, the British comedian, known for hosting the popular shows and specials, 8 Out of 10 Cats, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and The Big Fat Quiz of the Year, has just announced that in 2023 he will perform his comedy touring show Terribly Funny 2.0 in various places across Australia.

Carr will be performing new material for Terribly Funny 2.0 but that doesn’t mean it won’t be controversial like his previous touring show, Terribly Funny.

In case you missed it, Carr got quite a bit of flack for joking about dwarfism, fat women and female genital mutilation during Terribly Funny. Carr also caused a major stir when during the performance of His Dark Material – a Christmas 2021 Netflix special – he made a Holocaust joke (which you can watch below).

Watch the most controversial joke Jimmy Carr has made to date.

Despite all the backlash, it seems Carr is unbothered and will continue to make ‘offensive’ jokes, as when the Australian dates of Terribly Funny 2.0 were announced, the following warning was also issued:

“Having political correctness at a comedy show is like having health and safety at a rodeo. Now you’ve been warned, enjoy the laughs.” Jimmy Carr

In early 2023, Carr will perform Terribly Funny 2.0 in all Australian capital cities – Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Hobart, Canberra and Darwin – as well as in Ballarat, Bendigo, Newcastle, Wollongong, Geelong, Mandurah, Launceston, Adelaide, Caloundra, Toowoomba, Townsville, Cairns, Darwin and the Gold Coast.

Tickets for Carr’s Terribly Funny 2.0 go on sale at 9am on Monday the 27th of June through Ticketmaster Australia . Ticketmaster members will be able to score tickets earlier though during the presale that starts Thursday the 23rd of June at 11am.

