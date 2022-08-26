Joe Rogan Is No Longer The Podcast King

The Joe Rogan Experience, Joe Rogan‘s podcast, is no longer the number one podcast in the US. It’s been dethroned by Meghan Markle’s new podcast, Archetypes.

Joe Rogan’s podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, has long been the number one podcast on Spotify. To say it’s hugely popular would be an understatement; Rogan has an average of 11 million listeners and Spotify paid over $100 million for exclusive rights to The Joe Rogan Experience back in 2020.

But Rogan’s podcast reign could be coming to an end. Since 2020, The Joe Rogan Experience has consistently been number one on Spotify’s US podcast chart.

But the first episode of Archetypes, a new podcast hosted by Meghan Markle – former Suits actress and Duchess of Sussex – has just dethroned Rogan.

Archetypes is now number one on the Spotify US podcast chart – knocking The Joe Rogan Experience from its perch. Markle’s podcast is also number one on the Canadian, UK and Australian Spotify podcast charts.

Tennis legend Serena Williams appears as Archetype’s first guest, and she and Markle discuss the challenges women face in the professional world. In the second episode of Archetypes, which is expected to be released next week, Markle will interview singer, Mariah Carey.

Whether Markle’s Archetypes will stay at number one on the US Spotify charts remains to be seen – as this isn’t the first time Rogan has been dethroned from the top spot.

In September 2021, the first episode of Banter With Sapnap and Karl Jacobs – a gaming podcast – knocked Rogan from number one on the charts but Rogan quickly reclaimed the spot a week or so later. Then earlier this year in May, an episode of the fictional podcast, Batman Unburied went to number one on the US Spotify chart, a spot Rogan, again, quickly reclaimed.

Markle has a pretty impressive guest list lined up for the rest of her podcast though (Mindy Kaling, Margaret Cho, Amanda Seales and Allison Yarrow; just to name a few) so Archetypes could potentially give The Joe Rogan Experience a run for its money and permanently take the number one spot away from Rogan. Only time will tell…