‘Joker 2’ Will Be A Musical Starring Lady Gaga, Apparently

Fans were ecstatic when just under a week ago, it was confirmed there would be a Joker sequel with Joaquin Phoenix set to return. But now it seems, Lady Gaga will also star in the sequel – which will also be a musical, too. Yeah.

Just days ago, director Todd Phillips took to Instagram to confirm that there will be a sequel to the 2019 film, Joker. Phillips also confirmed that Joaquin Phoenix would be reprising his role as the titular character.

And now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Grammy and Academy Award-winner Lady Gaga is in talks to star alongside Phoenix in the Joker sequel – titled Joker: Folie à deux.

If a deal is reached, Gaga will play Harley Quinn, the Joker’s sidekick and love interest who debuted in Batman: The Animated Series, and then appeared in numerous DC comics.

Harley Quinn being introduced in the Joker sequel would make a lot of sense considering the film’s title literally means ‘madness for two’ and, arguably, no other characters in the DC comics are quite as mad as Joker and Quinn.

It’s hard to consider the sequel as a musical, as Joker was so dark. Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Plus, as Joker ended with Arthur Fleck a.k.a Joker in Arkham Asylum, the sequel could easily pick up where the first film ended and follow Quinn’s origin story from the comics – Quinn was Joker’s psychiatrist at Arkham but then fell in love with him.

Another tidbit of information about the Joker sequel was also announced earlier today by THR and it’s a doozy: Joker: Folie à deux will be a musical.

This is quite surprising considering how grounded and gritty the first Joker was; although it explains why the studio is talking to Gaga – an accomplished singer and star of the insanely successful musical A Star Is Born.

To be perfectly honest, we can’t really imagine Joker: Folie à deux as a musical. It’s such an extreme genre switch from the first film. That said, most of us were certain there’d never be a Joker performance that would rival Heath Ledger’s, and Joker and Phoenix certainly proved us wrong… Maybe they’ll surprise us again.