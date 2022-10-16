Jonah Hill Set To Play ‘Bad Boy Of Golf’ John Daly In Upcoming Biopic

One of Hollywood’s most iconoclastic actors has just been confirmed to produce and star in a raucous biopic about the wildest professional golfer in the world – and we can’t think of a better casting decision.

The biopic, which Hill will produce via his Strong Baby Productions outfit, will examine the excesses, scandals and achievements of the larger-than-life PGA Tour golfer, Above the Line reports. Greek-Australian director Anthony Maras, best known for directing Hotel Mumbai, is also on board for the project.

Hill is reportedly quite a keen amateur golfer, so it makes sense that he’s interested in telling Daly’s story. His comedic chops and unique talent also make him the perfect fit for playing Daly. We just wonder if he’ll grow out a mullet to get into character…

John Daly is inarguably one of the most entertaining characters professional golf has ever seen. Brash, big and unconventional, Daly is famous for his driving distance off the tee (which is why he’s got the nickname “Long John”) as well as his no-f*cks-given attitude: smoking on the green, rocking nasty mullets and generally being a walking middle finger to the stuff country club vibe of golf.

John Daly enjoying a ciggie at the 2022 PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma. This should give you an idea of the kind of character he is.

He’s also got some serious accolades to his name: he was the youngest active player on tour with two major championship titles back in the day, and was fourth American at the time since World War II to win two majors before his 30th birthday.

Daly was most recently in the headlines after making a public appeal to fellow golf legend Greg Norman to join the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour – although apparently, Norman turned him down, saying that Daly was “too old”.

Daly currently competes in the PGA Champions Tour, where he continues to be a bit of a nuisance. (His last PGA Tour victory was in 2004 in San Diego.)