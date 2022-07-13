Jonah Hill’s ‘Lazy’ Reason For Selling His $13 Million Malibu Mansion

Jonah Hill is selling his Malibu house, which he paid $9 million (AU $13 million) for last year, after recently buying another house even closer to the beach. He wants $15 million (AU 21.53 million) for it. If he gets it, he’ll have made a $6 million (AU $9 million) profit on the investment.

Jonah Hill, Hollywood funnyman best known for tickling your ribs in Superbad and Moneyball, is selling his Malibu house. This comes amid a wider sell-off of quite a few of his mainland properties (earlier this year he put his New York loft on the market for US $11 million, to name one) as he seems to be spending a lot of time in Kauai, Hawaii, with his partner Sarah Brady.

He won’t be stuck couch surfing when he returns to Malibu, however, as he has reportedly already bought a new, $15.5 (AU $22.2 million) house in Malibu, even closer to the beach. As for the house he’s now trying to sell (you know, in case you’ve got a spare $21 million lying around), he painted the outside dark grey (it used to be white), but other than that didn’t do much to change it, Architectural Digest reports.

The living room. Image Credit: Realtor.com

The fancy ‘for sale’ pad is in a gated community and comes with private key access to Malibu Colony Beach. According to realestate.com.au, the home is stylish and light-filled. It also has a fireplace and French doors. Realestate.com.au also reports that “the space’s high ceiling easily accommodates a potted palm tree” and points out “dark grey cabinetry and a large dining table appear in the adjacent eat-in kitchen.” Classy.

Left: Pool area and BBQ. Right: Bedroom. Images via Realtor.com

Realestate.com.au adds: “The main level features glass doors opening to the backyard, which comes with an outdoor kitchen, pool, spa, sauna, and ice bath.” Finally: “the second-level mezzanine wraps around two bedrooms, and the main bedroom wing has its own private deck, fireplace, and bathroom with shower, bath, and sauna.” In other words: it’s pretty well kitted out.

The top level (with sea view!). Image Credit: Realtor.com

If that weren’t enough, the third level – a roof deck – has “a hint of ocean views.” These views don’t seem to have been good enough for Hill though, who is now ready to trade the place in. Though there could be quite a lot of other reasons for the flip, we’re choosing to believe that it’s because, like us, if we had millions of dollars, Hill is low-key tired of walking so far to the beach…