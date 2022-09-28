Kevin Hart, Audemars Piguet’s Biggest Little Customer, Debuts Expensive New Watch

Many celebrities love Audemars Piguet, but none more than Kevin Hart – which is why it’s no big surprise that the funnyman has been one of the first to get his hands on the brand’s latest masterpiece.

The diminuitive 43-year-old stand-up comedian – who’s quickly become one of Hollywood’s most bankable talents alongside regular co-star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson – has a truly enormous watch collection… But he has a particular passion for Audemars Piguet, and especially the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak.

He owns literally dozens of the in-demand luxury sports watch, in just about every complication and material you can think of: steel, gold, ceramic, tourbillons, chronographs, open-worked dials… Needless to say, he’s probably on very good terms with his AP dealer.

That’s probably why he’s already got the new Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar in blue ceramic (ref. 26579CS.OO.1225CS.01): an extremely eye-catching take on the RO that’s had watch fans in an absolute tizzy lately.

Images: @kevinhart4real / Audemars Piguet

First spotted on the wrist of AP’s CEO, François-Henry Bennahmias, it features a case and bracelet fully crafted in blue ceramic – a first for the storied Swiss watchmaker. Vividly coloured ceramics like these are exceptionally difficult to create, so it serves as testament to AP’s material prowess.

RELATED: It’s About To Become Much Easier To Get An Audemars Piguet Watch

A perpetual calendar complication complements the blue hue perfectly, especially with the moonphase display at 6 o’clock: as AP themselves put it, it “bestows the timepiece with an air of starlit sky”. Très chic.

Officially this RO Blue Ceramic is “price upon request” but insiders suggest it retails for US$109,500: a lot of money, but considering Kevin Hart has a net worth of around $450 million, it’s but a drop in the ocean for him. Or should we say he’s not short on money? We’ll see ourselves out…

Check out some of the other highlights from Kevin Hart’s huge watch collection (including some watches that aren’t APs, shockingly) below.

Read Next