First Look At Kid Cudi’s Netflix Series Reveals A-List Cast

American rapper, actor and tastemaker Kid Cudi has co-created an animated series for Netflix and the first look dropped earlier today.

Kid Cudi’s upcoming series, called Entergalactic, will follow two young artists on a journey to discover love in New York City and will showcase music from Cudi’s album. Cudi will also provide the voice for Entergalactic’s main character, Jabari.

Netflix shared the first look – which you can watch below – at Entergalactic earlier today and not only does it look awesome, but the clip also revealed that the series has a seriously stellar cast.

Watch the first look for Entergalactic

Kid Cudi (real name Scott Mescudi), Jessica Williams, Timothée Chalamet, Ty Dolla $ign, Laura Harrier, Vanessa Hudgens, Christopher Abbott, 070 Shake, Jaden Smith, Keith David, Teyana Taylor, Arturo Castro and Macaulay Culkin will all voice Entergalactic characters alongside Cudi.

Cudi co-created Entergalactic with four-time Emmy-nominee Kenya Barris, best known for creating the Emmy-winning show Black-ish.

While Entergalactic does not yet have an official release date, we do know it will hit Netflix “this fall” – which means the series will be released before the end of this year (fall in the US is from the end of September to the end of December).

After Netflix released the first look, Cudi took to Twitter and called Entergalactic his “greatest achievement”.

Many are commenting on how Entergalactic’s animation style is similar to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Image Credit: Netflix

“I have been waiting 3 long years for you all to see what I’ve been working on all this time. My greatest achievement. This project will move you, it will take your heart places and make you fall in love again. I am so proud of every single person who helped bring my vision to life.” Kid Cudi

Here’s hoping Entergalactic is released sooner – September – rather than later in December, as we really can’t wait to watch this series.