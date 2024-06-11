‘Knives Out 3’ Cast Is Stacked With Hollywood’s Biggest Stars, Netflix Confirms

Daniel Craig returns to Netflix’s celebrated Knives Out movie saga, and with speculation heating up regarding who will join the James Bond actor for the third instalment Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, the streaming giants have finally confirmed the movie’s full cast list… and it’s stacked with a host of Hollywood’s heavy-hitters.

Benoit Blanc is back to solve another teasing murder mystery in the celebrated Knives Out universe. First released in 2019, the Netflix original movie series stars Daniel Craig in the leading role in Rian Johnson’s whodunnit saga and is inspired by the earlier works of Agatha Christie and her eternal detective character, Hercule Poirot.

Daniel Craig is back – and he’s sporting a completely new look. Image: @rianjohnson

Craig’s rendition of Benoit Blanc is an alluring departure from his most renowned performance as Britain’s deadliest spy, trading Bond’s signature tux for a safari suit and neckerchief – although the Bond actor wasn’t ready to ditch his favoured OMEGA timepiece.

Now in its third instalment, Netflix has finally confirmed the full cast list of Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, and it’s stacked with some of Hollywood’s biggest names.

Knives Out 3 Cast

Since the first movie was released, the Knives Out universe has seen a host of Hollywood’s biggest names caught in a web of mystery and deception as they enter Benoit Blanc’s cat-and-mouse chase – Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Christopher Plummer, Janelle Monáe, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Kate Hudson, Hugh Grant, to name a few.

Daniel Craig will of course return in the leading role but speculation has been rife as to the identity of the associates and adversaries who will star alongside Benoit Blanc. But Netflix has today confirmed the full cast list in the third Knives Out mystery: Josh O’Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, Thomas Haden Church.

Details surrounding the Knives Out 3 plot are still kept firmly under wraps, but with production confirmed by director Rian Johnson this week, Wake Up Dead Man could prove to be Blanc’s most dangerous case yet.