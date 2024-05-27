Kylian Mbappé Makes A Big Bang At The Monaco Grand Prix With Insane Hublot Timepiece

After announcing he’d be leaving the French football champions PSG this European summer, speculation about Kylian Mbappé’s next mega-money transfer was rife, but it’s clear that the French captain is quite content with taking his time, watching the Formula 1 action in Monaco this weekend… and was seen rocking an outrageous Hublot piece.

When Kylian Mbappé first signed for PSG for a then transfer record of €180 million EUR (~$294 million AUD), Paris Saint Germain’s President Nasser Al-Khelaifi was warned that, inevitably, the star French forward would dream of making the big money move to the allure of Real Madrid.

Well, after years of speculation, contract renewals (and contract-breaking clauses), the inevitable has happened; Mbappé is a free agent and the football world holds its proverbial breath for this superstar’s next move… The football world is seemingly at Kylian Mbappé’s feet.

Kylian Mbappe watches the Monaco Grand Prix wearing a $100,000 Hublot. Image: @k.mappe

Kylian Mbappé at the Monaco Grand Prix

In the meantime, however, Mbappé has returned to the iconic province where he made his name as an electrifying teenage sensation all those years ago, walking the streets of Monaco ahead of the Formula 1 Grand Prix last weekend.

Followed by a close entourage, the French international was drawing quite the crowd before lights out in Monaco, failing to duck questions from the sport’s most persistent on-track reporter Martin Brundle for his pre-eminent F1 Grid Walk.

Kylian Mbappé is also one of football’s big watch guys, and it would’ve been a rare event indeed to see the young French star without one of his signature pieces for the event. He didn’t disappoint, rocking one of his collection’s most extravagant pieces as he waved the chequered flag as Charles Leclerc secured his first-ever home win.

The Hublot Big Bang Unico Titanium is adorned with 170 precious stones. Image: Hublot

Kylian Mbappé’s Hublot Big Bang Unico

Presented in a larger 42mm diameter, Mbappé’s Hublot Big Bang Unico Titanium Rainbow​​ is one of the Swiss Luxury watchmaker’s most daring pieces, which says a lot for a watch brand that revels in the title of ‘chief disruptor’ in the watch game.

As the name suggests, the Big Bang Unico Titanium is produced in aerospace grade 5 polished titanium, a popular material known for its superior quality and is adorned with 170 individual rubies, pink, blue, yellow and orange sapphires, amethysts, blue topazes and tsavorites.

The polished bezel is produced with polished 18K white gold and is also finished with 48 baguette-cut coloured sapphires, amethysts, rubies, topazes and tsavorites. The Big Bang Unico features an open-worked black dial to reveal the watch’s spectacular Unico calibre, the manufacture’s first 100% in-house movement.