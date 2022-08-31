‘The 25 Club’: Leonardo DiCaprio Has Done It Again

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone have just spilt; so we’ve taken a deep dive into DiCaprio’s dating history and have discovered that the Oscar-winner rarely dates anyone older than 25 years old…

According to People, Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone – the model DiCaprio’s been dating for the last four years – have just broken up.

And many were quick to jump to the conclusion that DiCaprio must have dumped Morrone because she turned 25 just a few months ago. For context, there’s a well-known joke that’s been floating around for the last decade or so – DiCaprio rarely dates anyone over the age of 25; despite now being 47 years old himself.

Even though the news of the Dicaprio-Morrone split only broke hours ago, Twitter users are having a field day; our personal favourite so far is this Tweet from user @zedonarrival:

“There’s no phenomenon on this planet more reliable than Leonardo DiCaprio breaking up with his girl by age 25, the stats are breathtaking.” Twitter user @zedonarrival

And while Tweets like the example above are hilarious, we started to wonder whether there’s any substance to the popular joke; has DiCaprio ever dated anyone older than 25? Therefore, DMARGE has taken a deep dive into DiCaprio’s dating history to see if the Oscar-winner has actually ever dated anyone over the age of 25.

DiCaprio (aged 47) and Morrone (aged 25) have broken up after four years of dating. Image Credit: TheImageDirect.com

In 1994, DiCaprio had not yet become an international star; Romeo + Juliet wasn’t released until 1996 and Titanic wasn’t released until 1997. But the actor had been nominated for an Oscar for his role in What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, released in 1993. DiCaprio was only 20 in 1994 and it was rumoured that he was dating model Bridget Hall – who would’ve been 17 at the time; although Hall insists the two were only ever friends.

DiCaprio began dating model and actress Kristen Zang in 1996. DiCaprio took Zang as his date to the LA premiere of Romeo + Juliet and the pair dated for two years. Zang would’ve been 24 when they broke up.

In 1998, DiCaprio briefly dated Bijou Phillips; he would’ve been 24 and she would’ve been 18. After DiCaprio and Phillips broke up, from 1998 to 2000, DiCaprio didn’t ‘officially’ date anyone.

Although, multiple sources claim that during that time period, DiCaprio had brief flings with Amber Valletta, Helena Christensen, Naomi Campbell and Eva Herzigová. If DiCaprio did date any of these women, it would prove DiCaprio doesn’t live by ‘The 25 Principle’, as all of these women would’ve been in their late 20s and early 30s during the last two years of the 90s.

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen – who’s now married to Tom Brady – became DiCaprio’s girlfriend in 2000. The two dated for five years and broke up in 2005 when he was 31 and she was, you guessed it, 25.

After Bündchen, DiCaprio began an on-again-off-again relationship with model Bar Refaeli – which lasted from 2005 to 2011. DiCaprio and Refaeli reportedly ended their relationship for good in May 2011, a few weeks before her 26th birthday… Meaning she was 25 when they broke up.

In 2009, while DiCaprio and Refaeli were ‘off’, the actor had a fling with model Anne Vyalitsyna – who would’ve been 23 at the time.

DiCaprio and Lively were out and about together in LA back in August 2011 (when Lively was 24 years old). Image Credit: PopSugar

DiCaprio then dated actress Blake Lively for five months in 2011, when she was 24 years old. Shortly after Lively, DiCaprio dated model Erin Heatherton for 10 months in 2012. DiCaprio would’ve been 38 and Heatherton would’ve been 23 at the time.

Toni Garn became another one of the many models DiCaprio has dated in 2013. The two dated for a year before breaking up when Garn was 22. Following Garn, DiCaprio dated Kelly Rohrback (yes, another model) from 2015 to early 2016; Rohrback would’ve either been 25 or 26 when the two split.

DiCaprio started dating model Nina Agdal in 2016. The couple broke up in 2017; DiCaprio would’ve been 43 and Agdal would’ve been… 25 years old.

This brings us to Morrone, who was first spotted with DiCaprio in December 2017. Of course, it’s unclear whether DiCaprio really does live by ‘The 25 Principle’ but looking at all the women (mostly models) he’s dated over the years and their relative ages, it could be a possibility.

And it goes without saying, but we do not condone breaking up with someone simply because they’re older than 25 years old – knowing what a legend DiCaprio is, it’s probably (read: hopefully) just a coincidence…