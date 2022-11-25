Lewis Hamilton Goes Tokyo Drifting In Every P-Plater’s Dream Car

He’s normally known for his exceptionally clean driving – but it turns out that the seven-time Formula 1 World Champion is just as much of a hoon as your average revhead.

The normally fairly reserved Brit has recently shared a video on social media of him ditching his normal Mercedes F1 car for an R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R for a spot of drifting in Tokyo, something he likely recorded during downtime ahead of the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix.

The raucous clip shows Hamilton speeding down the Shuto Expressway (one of Tokyo’s most notorious street racing spots and the setting of the famous manga/arcade game Wangan Midnight) and even doing some sick doughies in a carpark, just like every Aussie P-plater with a JDM rocket.

He even cooks the gearbox so badly that smoke starts rising out of the transmission tunnel into the cabin. What a madman.

WATCH Lewis Hamilton drift an R34 below.

It’s a rare stunt from Hamilton, who’s previously made it clear on multiple occasions that he’s not actually a big fan of driving off the racetrack (despite owning a rather impressive road car collection).

“I actually don’t like driving unless I’m going fast,” he admitted during a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, adding that he finds traffic stressful.

I guess hooning an R34 is going fast, though.