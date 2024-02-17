Mid-Forties Man Loses 90kg & Gets Shredded Without Doing Any Cardio

We’ve covered a lot of weight loss journeys here at DMARGE — from Daniel Radcliffe getting ripped to the ‘World’s Fattest Man’ turning everything around, we’ve reported on them all. None of these body transformations, however, have so profoundly shown the impact of a training regimen that doesn’t involve one ounce of dedicated cardio

The forty-two-year-old Redditor — who goes by the username u/candoworkout — posted progress pictures to the site’s dedicated subreddit, revealing an immense 202lb (c. 90kg) weight loss that he achieved over a very dedicated and disciplined couple of years. How did he do it? Let’s find out…

Cut, Cut, Cut

When it comes to shedding those pounds, nailing your nutritional game is always the most important and usually most punishing step. You need to partake in a ‘cut’ by maintaining a strict calorie deficit over an extended period of time, just like Zac Efron did before filming Baywatch. Here are some general nutritional guidelines to follow, but bear in mind that nutrition varies from person to person:

Calculate your calories: To lose body fat, you must create a calorie deficit by consuming fewer calories than your body burns. Calculate your daily calorie needs and subtract 250-500 calories per day to create a gradual calorie deficit. Consume enough protein: Protein is essential for preserving muscle mass during a cut. Aim for 1-1.5 grams of protein per pound of body weight per day. Limit carbohydrate and fat intake: To create a calorie deficit, you will likely need to reduce your carbohydrate and fat intake. However, it’s important not to eliminate these macronutrients entirely, as they are still essential for optimal health and energy levels. Eat plenty of fibre: Fibre-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can help keep you feeling full and satisfied during a cut. Stay hydrated: Adequate hydration is essential for optimal health and can also help curb hunger and cravings.

It’s important to note that a successful cut requires patience and consistency. It’s not advisable to try to lose too much body fat too quickly, as this can lead to muscle loss and other health problems. Aim for a gradual, sustainable rate of fat loss, and be sure to listen to your body and adjust your nutrition plan as needed.

This Reddit poster must have followed the above blueprint incredibly closely because he has managed to drop down to 13% body fat… but has plans to go even further:

“Thanks! [My body fat is now] somewhere in the 13% neighborhood… [it’s] been a while since a scan and I’m due a [one in a] couple months… I’d love to hit 8%, not to stay but [for] a visit!” u/candoworkout

Cardio-Free Tactics

What makes this transformation categorically distinct from the many we’ve covered in recent years is this: the poster, due to a number of pre-existing skeletal issues, the man isn’t capable of doing any traditional cardio, meaning he achieved these crazy results without any gruelling runs or Stairmaster work:

“No cardio persay — I have limited ability in my legs due to spine issues so running, treadmills, etc are out.” u/candoworkout

Instead, he found that lifting heavy weights was the best way to achieve his end goal. Specifically, he avoided taking prolonged breaks during his weights work which meant he could keep his heart rate high — enjoying many of the benefits of dedicated cardio — while also pumping iron:

I consider an aggressive lift without heavy breaks to be cardio — [it] usually keeps my heart in the zone for 30 mins. [My] routine is all weight machines: 3 rounds, 15 reps per round, 5-6 days a week.” u/candoworkout

As someone who suffers from leg injuries myself, seeing this man achieve tremendous results without having to pound out those hard yards on the pavement is a real inspiration; I hope some of you feel the same.