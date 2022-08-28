Watches

Mark Wahlberg Buys Yet Another Ridiculous Patek Philippe

Marky Mark's at it again.

28 August 2022 by

The only thing Mark Wahlberg likes more than working out is buying Patek Philippe watches – although we imagine his latest purchase was likely a workout for his wallet…

The 51-year-old actor, producer, former rapper and fitness fanatic is one of Hollywood’s most prolific watch collectors, but he’s got a particular passion for Patek: Wahlberg owns literally dozens of pieces from what’s widely considered the most prestigious watch brand on the planet, from iced-out Nautiluses to nifty Grand Complications.

But it’s the latter – that is, the collection that contains the Swiss watchmaker’s most complicated, expensive and hard-to-get watches – that he has a particular passion for.

Hanging out with California watch collector Zach Lu – who’s perhaps best known as the man who bought the first ever Tiffany & Co. Nautilus for over $6 million – Wahlberg showed off his new Patek Philippe Grand Complications
Perpetual Calendar Minute Repeater (ref. 5374/300P), worth a solid US$1.15 million. Jeez.

This watch, which was unveiled to journalists earlier this year at Watches & Wonders Geneva (that’s if you were even allowed into the Patek booth – only a fraction of W&W attendees were allowed in), is a hefty chunk of platinum and diamonds that stands out as one of Patek’s blingiest pieces.

RELATED: ‘The Best Of The Rest’ From Watches & Wonders 2022

Its case, lugs and bezel are adorned with a huge array of diamonds, with both the case sides and its bezel featuring a double row of baguette diamonds. Its dial flange is also set with baguette diamonds, with baguette blue sapphires on the hour-markers.

As the name implies, it combines a perpetual calendar with moonphase display with a minute repeater complication, activated by the slider on the left-hand side of the case. Mental stuff.

