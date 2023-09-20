Mark Wahlberg Reveals Increasingly Ridiculous Daily Routine: 2:30am Prayers & Golf Before Dawn

Written by Finlay Mead

The astonishing daily regimen of actor Mark Wahlberg, as he embraces eye-wateringly early starts, two intense workouts, cherished family moments, and just a spot of golf.

This isn’t the first time we’ve reported on Mark Wahlberg’s mind-blowing daily routine or the many injuries it seems to cause him. We’ve also got a feeling it won’t be the last, given his seemingly bottomless desire to push himself to new limits of productivity and performance.

The renowned actor and producer has been in the spotlight once again after a recent Instagram post detailing his schedule went viral. Wahlberg shared his typical daily schedule which begins at 2:30am and is swiftly followed by prayers, workouts, golf, and carefully curated family time.

WATCH: Want Wahlberg’s body? Here’s how to get it.

A Glimpse into Wahlberg’s Daily Life

Let’s break down his entire day…

2:30 AM – Rise and Shine: Wahlberg kicks off his day at an unfathomable 2:30 in the morning. This early rise is enough to make even the most dedicated early birds question their commitment.

2:45 AM – Finding Solace: The actor begins his day with a moment of reflection and prayer. This practice of grounding himself spiritually sets the tone for the day ahead.

3:15 AM – The Most Important Meal: Breakfast comes swiftly after his morning prayers, fueling up for the rigorous schedule that follows.

3:40 AM – Pumping Iron: From 3:40am to 5:15am, he hits the gym… for the first time.

5:30 AM – Post-Workout Fuel: After his workout, Wahlberg refuels with a hearty post-workout meal.

6:00 AM – Fresh Start: A quick shower rejuvenates him, preparing him for the activities ahead.

7:30 AM – Tee Time: Wahlberg’s schedule takes an unexpected turn as he heads to the golf course at a time that you and I might consider extremely early…

8:00 AM – Snack Time: A well-deserved snack is on the menu, providing the energy boost he needs to continue his day, which he is now over six hours into.

9:30 AM – Cryo Chamber Recovery: Wahlberg includes cryotherapy in his daily routine for recovery and rejuvenation.

10:30 AM – Yet Another Snack: It seems that snacks play a pivotal role in sustaining his energy levels throughout the day.

11:00 AM – Family Time and Work Calls: The actor makes time for family and important work-related calls, balancing his personal and professional life.

1:00 PM – Lunch: Lunchtime finally arrives, marking a midday break in his busy schedule.

2:00 PM – More Meetings: After lunch, he delves back into work-related meetings and calls.

3:00 PM – School Pick-Up: In the afternoon, Wahlberg takes a pause from his busy routine to pick up his kids from school.

3:30 PM – Snack Break: Snacks continue to be a staple in his daily diet.

4:00 PM – Round Two: Wahlberg engages in a second workout session at 4:00 PM, maintaining his wholly evident commitment to physical fitness.

5:00 PM – Another Shower: A shower follows his second workout, ensuring he stays fresh despite the day’s activities.

5:30 PM – Family Dinner Time: As the day winds down, Wahlberg enjoys dinner and quality family time.

7:30 PM – Early to Bed: Perhaps the most astonishing part of his routine, the actor calls it a night at a remarkably early 7:30 PM, ensuring he gets enough rest for another early start.

It’s exhausting for this writer just reading through Wahlberg’s routine, so I can’t imagine how he manages to get up and stick to this intense routine every single day… While some may find the intense daily schedule a little full-on, others thrive on this kind of structure. Whichever you are, there’s much to learn from Wahlberg.