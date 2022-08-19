Michael B. Jordan Proves Yet Again Why He Is The ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

The days of wearing a tux on the red carpet are over – these days, it’s all about showing some skin and flaunting what you’ve got, as Michael B. Jordan demonstrates.

The 35-year-old actor, who was crowned People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” back in 2020, wore a rather inspired outfit to the red carpet premiere of Amazon Prime Video’s latest big-budget series, The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power that’s had men around the world feel extremely inadequate.

Obviously, that Chanel knitted sleeveless vest is the real show-stopper – who knew knitted vests could be cool? It also shows off his impressive build. But the rest of his outfit is similarly luxurious and is an interesting mix between haute couture and relaxed summer vibes.

His high-waisted, pleated trousers come courtesy of The Row (the cult high-end menswear brand founded by the Olsen twins) and his white loafers are Tod’s numbers.

Image: FilmMagic

Being a Piaget ambassador, Jordan also rocked some seriously impressive bling courtesy of the high-end Swiss jeweller: a Piaget Altiplano Ultimate Automatic watch in 18ct white gold (ref. G0A45123) as well as a diamond-filled chain around his neck.

The jewels, the clothes, the rig… It’s a bit unfair, really.

Jordan is set to reprise his role as Adonis “Donnie” Creed in Creed III, the third film in the Creed series and the ninth film in the Rocky series, which is out later this year and is probably why he’s in such good shape.

It’ll be the first film in the franchise without Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa – though Sly is still involved as a producer under his Balboa Productions banner.