Mid-Forties American Goes From Skinny Fat To Fit Using ‘The Toothbrush Trick’

Losing weight in your forties can be hard, and getting shredded is even harder. One Redditor, however, has done it and shared his clever little body transformation trick with the world.

We’ve covered a lot of weight loss journeys here at DMARGE — from Daniel Radcliffe getting ripped to the ‘World’s Fattest Man’ turning everything around, we’ve reported on them all. None, however, have involved this clever little motivational hack we’re calling ‘The Toothbrush Trick’.

The now forty-five-year-old Redditor — who goes by the username /u/battlecat978 — shared his incredible progress pictures on the platform to much acclaim from other users, who showered him i n hard-earned congratulations and compliments.

Having begun his body transformation at the age of 36 — nine years prior to the post, proving that any significant body compositional change takes hard work and commitment over a long period of time — one of the top questions asked of the poster was, unsurprisingly, how he had managed to achieve such an immense change.

While the fundamentals of his regime are undeniably impressive, they aren’t drastically different from the usual advice we see when looking at body transformations. As well as working with a remote trainer who prescribed the poster with three full-body workouts a week, a wonderfully efficient workout split for someone of the poster’s age who likely has a plethora family and work commitments.

In addition to the workouts, his nutritional plan was excellent too: while admitting that this aspect was “not perfected” — a frank admission that many can relate to, I’m sure — he fairly consistently followed a “40/20/40” approach, which means getting 40% of your daily calories from protein, 40% from carbohydrates, and 20% from fats.

“I work with a remote trainer and do full body workouts 3x a week. In terms of diet, like everyone else, it’s still not perfect but I usually hang around 40/20/40, give or take. 3k cals a day.” /u/battlecat978

While following this approach, he aimed for 3000 calories in total every day — this may seem high, but the poster also mentions that he’s 6’4 tall — and also confessed to rarely drinking alcohol, a tip that many find hugely helpful when looking to cut weight.

However, it was a comment that referred to toothbrushing that really caught our eye. We’re always on the lookout for motivational advice here at DMARGE, but this approach was new to us. When replying to a humorous comment that said “I hate it when people over 40 are killin’ it” but ended with a begrudging “well-done sir”, the poster responded with what we’re dubbing ‘the toothbrush trick’:

“Thanks. It’s 1000% discipline… not at all different from forcing yourself to brush your teeth when you just want to go to bed. Same thing.” /u/battlecat978

So there you have it. Next time that extra doughnut is eyeing you up from across the room or the gym feels just that little bit too far away, remember the toothbrush trick and get back on the get-fit horse.