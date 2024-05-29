Scientists Reveal ‘Miracle Pill’ That Boosts Serotonin By 250% And Controls Weight Gain

Scientists have reformulated antipsychotics to boost serotonin by 250%, control weight gain, and improve gut health, revolutionizing mental health treatments.

Mental health is finally something men feel like they can talk about and take action on. Now, in a breakthrough that almost trumps the 'exercise pill' that could make gyms redundant in the next decade, scientists have discovered a medication that sends your serotonin skyrocketing.

Researchers from the University of South Australia have unveiled a reformulation of antipsychotic medications that promises to mitigate weight gain while boosting serotonin levels by over 250%. This breakthrough has the potential to transform the treatment landscape for people struggling with mental health conditions like schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Enhancing Gut Health And Drug Absorption

The newly engineered coatings for antipsychotic medications rely on tiny core-shell particles made from dietary fibre ‘inulin’ — no, that’s not a typo, we checked — and bioactive medium chain triglycerides. These components are designed to target the gut microbiome — the complex ecosystem of bacteria within the digestive tract — enhancing drug absorption and reducing the all too familiar slate of side effects.

The man himself, Dr Paul Joyce. Image: UniSA

According to Dr. Paul Joyce, lead researcher at UniSA, the inulin shell acts as an energy source for healthy gut bacteria, while the medium chain triglycerides improve the drug’s absorption into the bloodstream. This dual action not only prevents weight gain — an issue reported by many who use the current version of the drug — but also significantly enhances the effectiveness of the medication:

“Most patients with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder experience weight gain due to the disruption of their gut microbiome by antipsychotic medications… our reformulation strategy helps maintain a healthy microbiome, thereby reducing weight gain and improving overall mental and metabolic health.” Dr Paul Joyce

Real-World Implications

Funded by the Hospital Research Foundation (THRF) Group, the research project specifically tested the drug Lurasidone. The results showed an eight-fold improvement in drug absorption and a massive increase in serotonin levels, which play a crucial role in mood regulation and cognitive function.

Dr. Joyce highlights that these advancements are particularly significant because they don’t involve the (expensive and lengthy) development of new drugs but rather the reformulation of existing ones. This means that the new therapies could reach patients much sooner, potentially within a few years, compared to the decade-long process required for new drug approvals.

Down the line, this could be a game changer for those suffering from depression, too. Image: DMARGE/Getty

The next phase of this research involves testing the efficacy of these reformulated therapies in human patients. The long-term goal is to extend this technology to other mental health treatments, including antidepressants, to mitigate adverse effects across the board.

With millions of people worldwide affected by mental health disorders — and that number seemingly only set to increase — as well as the accompanying challenges of current treatments, this breakthrough offers something of a beacon of hope. By improving drug efficacy and reducing side effects, these new formulations could significantly enhance the quality of life for a heck of a lot of people.