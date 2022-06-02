The $160 Haircut Australian Men Can’t Get Enough Of

It’s one of those things – as a man, you never really want to tell someone how much you paid for your haircut. Especially as an Aussie man.

Spend too much and your mates will call you a tosser, and invariably make a comment about how your head still looks rough despite how much money you spent. Alternatively, spend too little (and own up to it), and regardless of the outcome, you’ll sound like some sort of pleb. There’s no pride in getting too cheap of a haircut.

Indeed, after two years of COVID-induced lockdown – where we missed rituals like our monthly haircut, and our heads suffered as a result – the market for high-end barbers has never been bigger.

At the start of 2021, I decided to go full Brad Pitt and get a buzz cut. Shave the whole thing off. I almost immediately regretted my decision (more on that here). After that, I decided to go the other way and not cut my hair at all; let it all grow out.

I did that for just over a year until I couldn’t take it any more. Frankly, I missed getting my hair cut, and wasn’t sure if the Hugh Grant look was right for me. Thankfully, the fine gents at Truefitt & Hill Sydney – arguably the nicest barber in Australia – offered me a cut. And when they go for $160 a pop, I wasn’t about to say no.

A bit nicer than Just Cuts. Image: Truefitt & Hill

Bit of background on Truefitt & Hill. According to the Guinness Book of World Records, Truefitt & Hill is the world’s oldest barbershop, with its original location in London having first opened back in 1805. Today, Truefitt & Hill has locations around the world, including barbershops in Sydney and Canberra, and has gained a cult following for its luxurious grooming products, too.

After surviving two lean years during the pandemic, Truefitt & Hill Sydney is now doing a roaring trade. $160 a haircut might sound pretty exxy but Sydney blokes can’t seem to get enough of it.

The Sydney barbershop is located on the 2nd floor of the city’s iconic Queen Victoria Building – a fittingly genteel spot for a luxurious British barber. As I waited for my appointment out the front of the store – sipping on a cup of English Breakfast – a steady stream of clients was pouring in and out, keen to pay top dollar for a top haircut.

When my turn finally came, my waistcoat-wearing barber first placed a warm, dry towel on my neck, got me comfortable, and then went to town on my rather shaggy head. And it’s simply the best haircut I’ve ever had.

As you can see, I desperately needed a haircut. Image: Jamie Weiss/DMARGE

The barber was like a surgeon with his scissors. After years of getting cheap mall haircuts – where you basically accept that you’re going to have to do some tidy-up yourself when you get home – I was astounded to find not a single follicle out of place. My head was a work of art.

Also, nothing beats sipping on Scotch whilst getting your haircut (and yes that’s built into the price, but when in Rome…) The best bit was the hair wash and scalp massage at the end. A proper scalp massage at the barber’s is the epitome of self-care. Nothing beats it. The scalp massage is worth the price of admission alone, quite frankly.

The barber also recommended and applied some Truefitt & Hill C.A.R Lotion, which is just the world’s best thing at managing curls and keeping your hair supple. It’s truly a magic brew.

All in all, the total experience was luxurious, effortless and stress-free. Really, it was a solid hour of bliss – and can you really put a price on that? Can’t recommend it enough.