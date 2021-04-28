Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and we all want to get our mums a meaningful gift that’ll show her how much we appreciate everything she’s done and continues to do for us; a gift that will really make her smile! If you’ve got no ideas on what will achieve this though, you’ve come to the right place, as we’ve rounded up the best Mother’s Day gifts, all guaranteed to delight mothers on their special day.

Whether you’re buying for your mum, your grandma, or your girlfriend or wife, all ages and types of mothers (even those that are hard to buy for) will be thrilled by the gift ideas below. Plus, these gifts aren’t just perfect for Mother’s Day; they’ll make great birthday or Christmas gifts too, as we’ve been careful to only include thoughtful and useful gifts in our guide.

Trust us, if you’re looking for Mother’s Day gifts that your mum will truly love, it’s on our list below!

GALLERY BEGINS AFTER THIS ADVERTISEMENT

1 of 21 Everlane Sweater Your mum always reminded you to take along a sweater, which you have to admit did come in handy, so repay the favour by giving her a beautiful sweater as a gift. Everlane is committed to only using the finest materials and factories to produce long-lasting and premium apparel. Therefore, all of Everlane's sweaters are a perfect option for your mum, as they'll become a cosy timeless addition to her wardrobe. Prices start at US$50. Shop Now

2 of 21 Fenty Lipstick Fenty Beauty was created by Rihanna, after she noticed that the beauty industry didn't accommodate for all skin tones and types. Therefore, you can pick any Fenty lipstick as a gift and know it'll suit your mum no matter her skin tone or type as they're universal shades. Plus, all Fenty lipsticks are designed to be long lasting, which'll delight your mum. Prices start at US$18. Shop Now

3 of 21 Botanical Artwork You really can't go wrong with a botanical or floral artwork when getting a gift for your mum. She'll enjoy the femininity of nature brought to life in a stunning framed centrepiece, especially when it's from Art.com, who pride themselves on top-notch craftsmanship. Plus, they have the world's largest art collection, so you'll definitely find a piece perfect for your mum's tastes. Prices start at US$15. Shop Now

4 of 21 Assouline Food & Drink Book Whether your mum loves a good old fashioned cookbook or she'd love learning about the history of wine, an Assouline food & drink book is a perfect gift for any mother. Renowned for creating luxury books, an Assouline food & wine book will also double as an elegant coffee table book; either way your mum will be impressed with this gift. Prices start at US$25. Shop Now

5 of 21 Revel Wine Revel Wine only sells premium and award-winning wine from some of the leading vineyards and winemakers around the world, making it the perfect place to buy a bottle of wine from. With a wide variety of reds, whites and rosés, choose the type of wine your mum likes best and we guarantee she'll be thrilled with this gift. Prices start at US$10. Shop Now

6 of 21 Kate Spade Handbag A handbag is a perfect gift for any mum, because it'll get used frequently, as mums are notorious for carrying everything but the kitchen sink in there. Kate Spade is the ultimate brand for handbags, as they produce high-quality, polished and timeless pieces that are also practical and slightly playful. Any Kate Spade bag will delight your mum as a gift, trust us. Prices start at US$200. Shop Now

7 of 21 Lululemon Yoga Accessories Yoga is proven to relieve stress and relax you, therefore it's likely your mother is regularly practicing yoga (and if she's not, she should be). That's why Lululemon Yoga Accessories make an excellent gift for your mum. They have everything she could ever need; yoga mats, yoga blocks, stretching bands, yoga towels, etc. Plus, when you buy from Lululemon you know you're getting quality equipment that's made to last. Prices start at US$16. Shop Now

8 of 21 Hickory Farms Gourmet Gift Basket If your mum is a gourmet food lover, (and honestly, all mums are, right?) spoil her with a Hickory Farms Gift Basket. All gift baskets are expertly crafted to include the best products like gourmet cheeses, dry Italian salami, decadent cakes, and so much more. Just determine whether your mum prefers savoury or sweet treats, and then there's a wide array of delicious gourmet gift baskets for you to choose from; all of which would please your mother immensely. Plus, if you're lucky she'll share some of the delectable goodies with you. Prices start at US$39.99 Shop Now

9 of 21 Chanel Perfume Perfume is a staple when it comes to gifts for mums, and the, arguably, best brand for fragrance is Chanel. All of Chanel's fragrances are timeless & long-lasting and make a classy gift for any mother. Prices start at US$62. Shop Now

10 of 21 Anthropologie Kitchenware Elevate your mum's kitchen with dainty mugs, playful serving ware or beautiful tea towels, thanks to Anthropologie's kitchen range. Everything is an essential kitchen item but with Anthropologie's signature colourful and stylish twist, meaning your mum will love the combined practicality and prettiness of these gifts. Prices start at US$10. Shop Now

11 of 21 Aesop Candle The objective of Aesop is to create products of the finest quality, and their candles are no exception. Beautifully crafted with vegan-friendly and cruelty-free products, Aesop candles are long-lasting and come in several wonderful fragrances, all of which would be loved by your mum. Prices start at US$110. Shop Now

12 of 21 Victoria's Secret Pyjama Set Mums work hard, so ensure that your mum can rest to the utmost by giving her a luxury set of pyjamas. Victoria's Secret sells lovely pj sets in silk, satin & cotton, in a variety of styles, colours and prints. This gift is guaranteed to make your mum feel like the queen she is, every night when she's ready to relax. Prices start at US$44.50. Shop Now

13 of 21 Dyson Airwrap Hair Styler Treat your mum to an award-winning Dyson Airwrap. Created for all hair types, this beauty tool will help her hair look professionally styled daily with minimum effort. The Airwrap can be used to curl, wave, smooth or add volume to hair, so no matter how your mum prefers to style her hair, she'll love the Airwrap as a gift! Price: US$549.99 Shop Now

14 of 21 Pro Flowers Go the traditional route by giving your mum a beautiful bouquet of flowers. Pro Flowers has been a leader in the floral industry for over 100 years, and can deliver stunning arrangements globally! So, whether your mum lives five minutes away or on the other side of the world, you can make her feel special with a lovely flower bouquet delivered right to her door. Prices start at US$40. Shop Now

15 of 21 Nespresso Coffee Machine Most mums love a good cup of coffee, so why not gift her a machine that'll allow her to have cafe-quality coffee at home? Nespresso is renowned for their carefully calibrated machines that produce the perfect cup of coffee, every single time. Plus, they are committed to sourcing the highest quality coffee beans. Your mum will be thrilled at how easy Nespresso machines can make delicious coffee from the comfort of her own home. Prices start at US$149. Shop Now

16 of 21 Coach Wallet Global fashion house, Coach is known for their beautiful, clever and practical products, so spoil your mum with a gorgeous new Coach wallet. All wallets are handcrafted from premium leather, and with a wide array of stylish colours & styles, no matter what wallet you pick, your mum will be highly impressed. Prices start at US$75. Shop Now

17 of 21 Missoma Necklace Marisa Hordern, founder & creative director of Missoma, believes that jewelry "decorates life and brings those small moments of happiness to your day". We couldn't agree more, so bring a little happiness to your mum's day with one of Missoma's gorgeous necklaces. All necklaces are either crafted with 18 karat gold plating or premium sterling silver and are delicate and dainty, which your mum will love! Prices start at US$59. Shop Now

18 of 21 Glossier Skincare Set With a Glossier Skincare Set you're giving the gift of relaxation; your mum can pamper herself with quality products that'll enhance her natural beauty. Glossier has a cult following, thanks to its back-to-basics approach to skincare, and the fact that all products are easy to use and show immediate results. Your mum will truly thank you for this gift as it'll give her the best skin she's had in years. Prices start at US$32. Shop Now

19 of 21 Papier Personalised Notebook There's no denying that mums are always busy! Therefore, help her stay organised with a delightful notebook from Papier. All notebooks can be personalised with your mum's name and use high quality paper, so whether your mum uses her notebook for grocery lists or life admin, it's designed to last. Prices start at US$26.99. Shop Now

20 of 21 T2 Gift Pack There's nothing better at the end of a long day than a nice cup of tea. Hence, any mum will be absolutely elated with a T2 gift set. Tea Too prides itself on travelling the world to find the best quality tea leaves, meaning no matter what gift pack you choose, your mum is guaranteed a delicious cup of tea! Prices start at US$18. Shop Now