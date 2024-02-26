OMEGA Sotheby’s Auction Raises Close To $1 Million For Orbis International

OMEGA has announced that an online auction that concluded this weekend has raised almost $1 million AUD for Orbis International, a non-profit organisation that fights blindness and vision loss across the globe.

The original MoonSwatch collection by OMEGA x Swatch burst onto the scene in 2022 with a celebrated release. Each iteration took inspiration from space and the planets, representing a planetary body in our solar system, and presented a contemporary approach to the legendary OMEGA Speedmaster collection.

Together with Sotheby’s, OMEGA launched an online auction for 11 MoonSwatch Moonshine Gold Suitcases, containing all 11 of the OMEGA x Swatch “Mission to Moonshine Gold” timepieces for the very first time.

Image: OMEGA

The online auction ran from 12 February and concluded on a full moon, on 24 February. This is the first time that all 11 models have featured together in a singular set, offering OMEGA fans the opportunity to own the complete collection whilst supporting a non-profit initiative close to the brand’s heart.

After the conclusion of the Sotheby’s auction, OMEGA announced that all 11 MoonSwatch Moonshine Gold suitcases had sold for a total of 534 670 CHF (~$926,000 AUD), helping to raise essential money for the brand’s long-term partner, Orbis International.

Orbis International is a not-for-profit that for the last four decades, has led the fight against avoidable blindness and vision loss with programs in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Latin America.

Image: OMEGA

Orbis also operates the world’s first, and only, Flying Eye Hospital, a fully accredited state-of-the-art ophthalmic hospital on board an MD-10 aircraft with technology that can transmit live surgeries around the world in 3D.

Since its inception, the Flying Eye Hospital has been able to treat millions of patients around the world suffering from avoidable blindness, whilst training specialist eye-care professionals throughout the developing world.

“I think that it’s important to do all that we can to draw attention to the invaluable work that Orbis is doing,” Daniel Craig, OMEGA Brand Ambassador said. “By sharing this partnership, I hope we will be able to make more people aware of the issue of preventable blindness and to let them know how much difference they can make.”

Image: OMEGA

Ahead of the sale, the 11 Mission to Moonshine Gold suitcases made available to 11 OMEGA Boutiques around the world from 1 February to 11 February, proudly on display in Boutiques in Sydney, Zurich, Tokyo, Bangkok, Singapore, Hong Kong, Beijing, New York, London, Milan and Paris.

Each suitcase was assigned to a particular city around the world and embellished with a one-of-a-kind coin engraved with the 3-letter aviation code from their chosen city – such as “SYD” for Sydney. Within the collection, each watch was also engraved with the same unique 3-letter code, making this collection a truly one-of-one series.