Paddy Pimblett Reveals The Hardest Part Of Being A UFC Fighter

Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett has quickly become one of the UFC’s brightest stars thanks to his skills in the ring and his hilarious, outspoken personality. His latest, most intriguing take? It’s the diet that’s the hardest part about his job.

The 27-year-old Liverpudlian, who’s been touted as “the next Conor McGregor“, shared a video of a post-fight interview on his social media where he candidly explains how he finds the insane weight loss ‘cutting’ regimes he has to go through between fights the really challenging part about fighting in the UFC.

“We get paid to weigh in. I don’t get paid to fight, even though I do… I like punching people in the face and getting punched in the face, it doesn’t bother me. It’s the 7-10 week diet that bothers you.”

“Mentally, it’s a battle. People don’t understand all that bit… The battle’s on like 6 weeks out when you start a diet.” Paddy Pimblett

WATCH Paddy explain his philosphy behind dieting and fighting below.

It’s an interesting way of looking at the business of combat sports – and perhaps one that many men struggling with their own diets can relate to.

It must be said that part of Paddy’s diet struggles comes from his own lifestyle choices. Paddy’s long been open about how he’d rather live a normal life between fights and not be constantly watching his weight.

“I just enjoy life lad, you know what I mean,” he said during an ESPN interview in June.

“I don’t want to be ripped all the time. I’m not one of these people lad… Look at my body, look at my shape. I don’t care what my body looks like. No matter what, I can fight.” Paddy Pimblett

Paddy ‘The Baddy’ enjoying some post-fight pizza. Image: Bloody Elbow

Paddy competes in the the UFC’s lightweight division, which contains competitors within the 146 to 155lbs (66 to 70kgs) weight range… But his weight flucutuates greately between weigh-ins, with the Englishman hitting a high of 202lbs (92kgs) earlier this year.

Paddy’s also said that he gets fat-shamed regularly and claims some images of him looking overweight have, in fact, been Photoshopped.

We just think he’s a bloody legend. His candour about his dieting struggles is refreshing – and it also demonstrates that sometimes it’s truly mind over matter when it comes to fitness.