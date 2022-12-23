Passenger Throws Internet Into Tail Spin, Lights Cigarette Mid Flight

A passenger has sent the Internet loopy, with a video of them lighting up a cigarette on a flight making people very vicariously angry.

The audacity to light a cigarette on a flight is quite something. But it appears one nicotine-hungry passenger in the United States recently possessed that ‘something.’

Taking to their social media shaming page (where they feature “only the classiest”) in air incidents of the day, Instagram account Humans of Spirit Airlines has provided us today with a real doozy. The video features a passenger doing the unthinkable: lighting up a durry on a flight. If you can’t believe someone would do that, check out the video below.

WATCH: passenger lights up a dart on a flight

Comments so far from outraged online entities include: ‘So we can bring any unhealthy habit if we pay for the extra seat?” and “The fuck.”

Humans of Spirit Airlines wrote: “He paid for the extra space too.”

Not everyone thought it was the end of the world, with one writing: “Ayo let me get a hit” and another exclaiming: “nothing to see here.”

There you have it. Just another wild old day in aviation. No wonder flight attendants are training to kick our butts.