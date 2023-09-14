PE Nation’s New Green Capsule Is Activewear For The Driven & Debonair

Written by Finlay Mead

P.E Nation, one of Australia’s fastest-growing and most–loved players in the world of activewear, has just unveiled its latest creation: the Green Capsule Collection.

Given that we’ve been shameless gym rats for years now, we know a thing or two about activewear here at DMARGE; take a look at our Best Gym Shorts and Best Gym Clothing Brands articles if you need convincing…

Now, one of our all-time favourite brands, PE Nation, has dropped its brand new Green Capsule: Designed to cater to athletes across all sports and training disciplines, the collection boasts practical technical features catering to active and streetwear enthusiasts alike.

One of the standout features of this collection is the inclusion of functional all-angle reflective detailing, ensuring maximum safety for athletes on the go. But that’s not all… P.E Menswear has also introduced a premium sustainable active fabric known as AIRFORM, which offers supreme fast-dry technology and unparalleled breathability, setting the stage for peak performance without limits.

Image: P.E Nation

The core collection of P.E Menswear — which features timeless black-on-black essentials — is continuously refreshed with new releases incorporating disruptive colours and silhouettes. This approach ensures a seamless but perpetual evolution of the modern wardrobe, allowing your looks to progress as naturally as you do.

The overarching goal of the Green Capsule is to create a complete active dress code centered around functionality, freedom of movement, and the pursuit of endorphin-fueled activities in a global, urban setting. Whether you’re playing pickup games or training for the pro leagues, P.E Nation is designed to keep up.

Image: P.E Nation

The visionary founders of the P.E Nation — Pip Edwards and Claire Tregoning — had this to say about the game-changing new capsule:

“Living to the Limit is being bold enough to reach for everything on the other side of committing to the daily ‘1%-more’. When you play to learn and play to progress – that’s the throughline to dominating the long game. P.E Menswear is inclusively dedicated to the ones who tap into that energy. Inclusive because that inner drive calls to all of us…” Pip Edwards and Claire Tregoning

This second drop in their menswear collection features grounding, muted greens and nostalgic bandana prints whilst simultaneously bringing P.E Nation’s colour-block design DNA and energy to every layer of every piece. Meanwhile, functional black essentials continue to shine across the Core Collection, catering to those seeking timeless, key looks that deliver on the original P.E Nation promise of “All Day, Every Day” performance.

So if, like me, your activewear wardrobe is in desperate need of an overhaul, seek out some pieces that can keep up with you, your goals, and your timeless sense of style; seek out P.E Nation’s brand new Green capsule.