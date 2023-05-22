Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Celebrates Premier League Win With A Very Luxurious Watch

Written by Jamie Weiss

Pep Guardiola, who’s known as one of the most intelligent and contemplative managers in all of football, was spotted wearing a very on-brand and very impressive German luxury watch as he celebrated Manchester City’s 2022-23 English Premier League title win last night.

The manager extraordinaire was elated yesterday as he celebrated Manchester City’s 3rd consecutive Premier League title (and their 12th league win in a row), their 7th overall and their 9th English title – an impressive run of success which is down in no small part thanks to Pep.

When the Sky Blues bested Chelsea last night – a cherry on top of an already amazing season – Pep was characteristically passionate, the Spaniard kissing his medal (as he loves to do whenever he gets one), lifting the Premier League trophy with pride and even bringing his parents to the stage to celebrate with his star player, Erling Haaland.

Guardiola, who’s the Premier League’s best-paid manager (with Man City reportedly paying him a salary of £19.7m a year), also lifted the coveted trophy with quite a horological trophy hanging off his wrist: a rather luxurious A. Lange & Söhne Datograph Perpetual worth around AU$200,000.

In case you’re not familiar with the brand, A. Lange & Söhne is one of the most unique and coveted watchmakers on the planet. Traditionally styled, impeccably crafted and almost exclusively made in precious metals, Lange is often called ‘the German Patek Philippe‘ – a reflection on how prestigious and exclusive the brand’s watches are (and a bit of a subtle middle finger to the Swiss watch industry).

First introduced in 2015, the Datograph Perpetual is Lange’s first watch to combine a chronograph with a perpetual calendar. The chronograph subdials at 4 and 8 o’clock elegantly integrate the perpetual calendar’s indicators, with a small moonphase display at 6 o’clock and Lange’s characteristic ‘big date’ window at 12 o’clock giving the Datograph’s dial a distinctive and eye-catching layout.

Crafted in 18ct white gold with a solid silver dial, Pep’s perpetual calendar is engineered to such accuracy that it requires no adjustment until the year 2100… But we reckon he got it for its chronograph function.

A chronograph is an ideal complication for a football team manager or coach, as it would let you easily and accurately keep track of time-sensitive things like extra time and stoppage time.

Not that we reckon Pep’s really using his Lange as a time-keeping tool: more likely, it’s a luxurious reminder of his successful stint managing the legendary German side Bayern Munich from 2013 to 2016. Now it seems he’s replicating some of that success he had with Munich in England with Man City.