Passenger Angers David Walliams During Emirates First Class Flight

England/America/Dubai based TikTok user, @jmemcdonald1, seems to have irritated British comedian David Walliams by sneakily filming him while he tried to relax on an Emirates flight. Both parties were flying in first class.

WATCH: Sneaky Passenger Films David Walliams

Much of TikTok took comedy “legend” Walliams’ side, however, saying they would be pretty pissed off if they were secretly filmed on a flight too. One wrote: “ Maybe he just wants a bit of peace and quiet.”

Another said: “ I would want to be left alone too.”

Further comments included: “Maybe he doesn’t want to be filmed without being asked” and “ no way people think he’s in the wrong for not wanting to be secretly filmed while paying for 1st Class.”

“I would be fuming to if you filmed me.” TikTok user8837798112395

Yet another asked: “Was the argument over you filming him and he just wanted to be left alone? like what’s the context of the argument?”

Further funnies left in the comment section were: “ come fly with me in real life” and “ When the flight attendant asked you about the meal, I would point at the menu and say very loudly ‘I want that one.'”

Others took the chance to cast their own judgements on his character, with some coming to his defence and others saying given the type of characters he has played and hilariously grumpy characters he has helped produce we shouldn’t be surprised if he comes across as iritable in real life.

“I said hi to him once in London when he was with his dog and he literally ran away,” one said, while another added: “We’re pretending this wasn’t the dude that made little brittain he’s not gonna be a saint.”

“Why celebs fly private,” a further person added.

Finally, another TikTok user threw in a defence of his character, saying, “He was so nice when I met him! I think people just have days when they cba and that’s fair.”

Walliams has also made headlines of late for allegedly making derogatory and sexually explicit remarks about contestants on Britain’s Got Talent. According to The Guardian, which claims to have seen a leaked transcript of the comments, Walliams called one contestant as a “cunt” and said of another: “She thinks you want to fuck her, but you don’t.”

The Guardian reports that the remarks were made during a recorded audition show in January 2020. Lawyers for Walliams and Thames TV, the production company behind Britain’s Got Talent, “argued the comments were part of a private conversation never intended for broadcast,” The Guardian added.

Per The Guardian, “One of the incidents captured in the transcript involved an older performer who engaged in some lighthearted banter with the judges in which he made a jibe about Walliams.”

“After an unsuccessful audition, the pensioner walked off stage. When he was out of earshot, the transcript suggests, Walliams described him as ‘a cunt’ three times.”

“The other incident occurred shortly after a female contestant auditioning on the same show had walked off stage,” (The Guardian).

Walliams said of the controversial statements: “I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain’s Got Talent in 2020. These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry.”