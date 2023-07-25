Qantas Business Class: Domestic & International Guide For Effortless Pointy-End Travel

Written by Luc Wiesman

Qantas business class isn’t necessarily the best in the sky, but what they lack in comfort they make up in many other areas such as design, food and staff. We’ve flown Qantas business class in all its forms, and here’s everything you need to know.

Why trust us?

We’ve been flying Qantas for over a decade and have sampled every one of their business-class products both internationally and domestically.

Having both spent our own money, points and travelled as a guest of Qantas, we feel we’re in a position to tell you how it is to score the best Qantas business class experience and deal. We are Qantas Platinum Frequent Flyers had have been so for over 5 years. Nuff said.

What is Qantas Business Class Like?

Qantas Domestic Business Class

In short: The better domestic business (in my opinion). Smaller aircraft, shorter flights but more love from flight attendants. Quite pricey considering the flight time and seats, so definitely skewed toward regular business travellers.

Qantas International Business Class

In short: Feels like home. Always evolving and quite enjoyable to get on a QF bird after weeks of roaming around the world. Their seats are not fully closed like Qatar QSuite, but their A350 will have this feature. Is it better than Emirates, yes and no. I feel the Emirates fit-out is a bit tired (even with the update), staff are a bit soulless. Is it better than Singapore Airlines? No. Singapore Airlines are in a league of their own but you pay for the privilege.

Which Qantas aircraft is the best for business class?

If there’s one big of advice I can give you is to ALWAYS check what aircraft you’re flying on before booking your ticket. There’s nothing worse than paying thousands of dollars and ending up with an old plane or poor layout.

By clicking on the flight number in the booking window you can access all the flight information, including aircraft type. That’s a bingo.

Qantas A330 Business Class

Qantas A330 Business Class

Within Australia, you’ll mostly find the Qantas A330 flying between Perth and Sydney. For a 4+ hour journey, this is a great business-class product and one that’s much better than the 737. Internationally, you’ll find the A330 doing Asian cities, occasionally even Bali gets the A330 during peak periods… which is a massive win.

Check out the A330’s seat map before you fly to ensure you scoop one of the better seats onboard with added privacy.

Qantas A380 Business Class

Thankfully doing the pandemic Qantas had the decency to update their A380 fleet with the new seats. The old Marc Newson designs space pods finally go binned in favour of the new 1-2-1 layout. These new seats offer better personal space and more privacy for those lucky enough to score the seats closer to the window.

The A380 seat map is the best way to score the best and most private seats on this aircraft.

Qantas A350 Business Class

Qantas A350 Business Class – Ultra Long Haul Flying (Designed by David Caon)

Utah, go long! Project Sunrise has been in the works for a number of years, which means from 2024, Qantas will begin running ultra-long haul routes to London and New York. If you’re going to spend 21 hours on a flight, then you want to ensure maximum comfort.

That’s why Qantas has revealed a big change to their business class for these extended flights. Designed by David Caon, the A350 will feature a privacy door and more space.

We can’t wait to experience the A350 for ourselves.

Qantas 787 Business Class

Qantas 787 Business Class

The Qantas 787 Dreamliner business class is much the same as you would find on the other aircraft. If offers the 1-2-1 configuration and the seats are the same as the A380. You will find that the seats have been updated with a darker colour scheme than that of the A330.

The Dreamliner is a great aircraft and one we would jump at the chance to fly on. You’ll often find it operating between Perth and London.

Review the Qantas 787 seatmap to find the best places to sit.

Qantas 737 Business Class

Qantas 737 Business Class

Domestically and some on international routes Qantas use the Boeing 737 aircraft. The business call on these planes is in the 2 – 2 format and is somewhat average compared to their larger aircraft. They do, however, offer more legroom, better meals and personal space. You’ll find the 737 on routes like Bali, New Zealand and most domestic routes.

With only 12 seats in the cabin, it’s a nice bit of luxury. You do also get your own toilet which most people in Economy will try and use at some point during the flight.

Qantas 717 / A220 Business Class

Unfortunately, Qantas have stopped using the Beoing 717 aircraft which was often seen on Canberra or Sunshine Coast routes. It has a similar setup to the 737 with 12 seats in the business class cabin.

To the best of our knowledge, Qantas is slowly retiring these aircraft over the next 12 months as we wait for the new Airbus A220 which is due to arrive in 2024.

The more fuel-efficient Airbus A220

How much is Qantas Business Class?

Domestic – Melbourne to Sydney: Expect to pay upwards of $1,000 for a one-way ticket between Melbourne and Sydney. This is usually about 16,000 Qantas Frequent Flyer Points if you’re looking at upgrading.

Domestic – Sydney To Perth: Interestingly the price to fly from Perth to London business class is often the same as other Australian capital cities.

International – Sydney To London: Fares between these two cities start at around $9,500 for a sale fare and can go as high as $16,000 for fully flexible tickets.

International – Perth To London: Fares between these two cities are much the same, starting at around $9,500 for a sale fare and can go as high as $16,000 for fully flexible tickets.

International – Melbourne To Los Angeles: This is where things get weird. Flying to the US is so f*cking expensive with Qantas. A sale fare will cost you $17,908 for a return ticket to LA. Considering Delta and United Polaris are almost better business-class products, I would look elsewhere when flying to America.

Using Points For A Qantas Business Class Upgrade

Qantas Frequent Flyer Points

If you’re a Qantas frequent flyer and looking to upgrade your journey, the process is pretty straightforward:

Log in at qantas.com and head to the ‘Bookings’ section. There, select ‘Upgrade’ for your desired booking, or if you prefer, request an upgrade directly through the Qantas App.

For international flights, you have the flexibility to request upgrades up to 10 hours before departure, and for domestic flights, you have up to 5 hours before takeoff to place your request.

Qantas has also recently introduced the ‘Upgrade Reward’ option, allowing you to become eligible for an upgrade right up to the gate.

To keep up to date with an upgrade request, simply check the status of your upgrade request at qantas.com or find it in your flight details within the Qantas App. Additionally, Qantas offers the possibility of receiving SMS notifications.

AMEX Points

If you own an American Express Credit or Charge Card, you can convert your Membership Rewards points into Qantas Points, which can be put towards your future travel plans, including a business class upgrade.

2 AMEX points = 1 Qantas Frequent Flyer Point

To initiate the transfer process, follow these simple steps:

Link your Qantas Frequent Flyer account: Connect your Qantas Frequent Flyer account to your Membership Rewards program account to enable the points transfer. Select the amount to transfer: Each transfer must involve a minimum of 500 points, and once the transfer is made, it is irreversible. Redeem your Qantas Points: After the points have been successfully transferred, you can start redeeming them for various travel-related benefits, including flights, hotels, car rentals, and more.

Other Airlines Points

You can book business class flights on Qantas codeshare partners via the Qantas website.

This includes American Airlines, Emirates and British Airways.

How many points to upgrade to business class Qantas?

From economy

Upgrades to Business Class from Economy start at 10,900 points and go up to 130,800 points depending on your route.

From premium economy

Upgrades to Business Class from Premium Economy start at 5,400 points and go up to 65,400 points depending on your route.

How many Qantas points to fly to London business class

To fly from Sydney to London in Business Class, you’ll need 73,500 points to upgrade.

How many Qantas points to fly to Los Angeles business class

To fly from Sydney to LA in Business Class, you’ll need 55,300 points to upgrade.

What does Qantas business class include?

Priority Check-in: Business Class passengers usually have dedicated check-in counters, allowing for faster and more efficient check-in processes. Just the feeling of knowing you’re better than the other plebs is worth the price.

The newly upgraded Qantas Melbourne Business Lounge

Qantas Lounge Access: Qantas Business Class passengers have access to Qantas Club lounges or Qantas Business Lounges, providing a comfortable and relaxed environment before departure.

If you are a Qantas Platinum Member or a Oneworld Emerald Member you can access their amazing First Lounges. We recommend dining in the First Lounge – It’s amazing.

Priority Boarding: Business Class passengers are given priority boarding, allowing them to board the aircraft ahead of other passengers.

In-Flight Dining: Qantas’ menu is done by Chef Neil Perry and is one of the best in the sky.

Qantas Business Class passengers are offered a more extensive and high-quality meal service compared to Economy Class. Depending on the flight duration, you can expect a selection of gourmet dishes and premium beverages.

If you’re travelling internationally on a Qantas long-haul flight.

Amenity Kits & Qantas Pyjamas: Business Class passengers often receive amenity kits containing items like toiletries, socks, eyeshades, etc.

The iconic Qantas business class pyjamas

The Qantas pyjamas remain one of the smartest things the airline has done over the years. There’s nothing better than getting off a flight feeling fresh and not having slept in your clothes all night.

Booking a Qantas business class ticket

Having booked many a Qantas business class ticket in our time, we tend to mostly use the Qantas website or in some cases places like BYOJet. BYOJet, however, can be a bit shit with refunds but you can save a few hundred dollars.

We find typically, that Qantas business class airfare is in the higher range in comparison to other airlines. Particularly with flights to the US and Europe. That said, if you use Google Flights you can get a great helicopter view of prices months in advance and see when they have the best deals.

Most recently, we booked Sydney to London for $9,500 in peak season which is a very good deal. It was on the QF1 and QF2 into Heathrow.

The best time to book Qantas Business Class

As previously mentioned the best time to book a Qantas business class ticket is when they’re cheap. This means being flexible with your travel and using Google Flights to pick days when the loads are not too high.

Google Flights date grid will help you find the best deals.

We often find days where the price can be as much as half of the more expensive airfare. This is because fewer seats have been sold.

Keep your eyes out for business-class sales fares. These sale fares are more expensive to cancel or change but will offer big savings. The best way to discover these sale fares is via the Qantas newsletter.

The rare Qantas two for one business class offering

Occasionally Qantas runs what are called ‘companion deals’ or companion fares. Where you’re business a ticket for yourself and your partner offers a reduced fare. These are great, however not offered in peak periods, so be prepared to travel during shoulder seasons.

Double status credits for Qantas business class

If you’re a Qantas Frequent Flyer and want to increase your chances of hitting Platinum or even Platinum One, then the double status credit offer is your best bet. Booking a business flex ticket to Europe during this offer can see you earn as much as 1200 status credits for a return business class trip. Another 200 status credits and you’re at Platinum and can access the First lounges.

Booking a Qantas business class ticket on points

A rare and elusive thing is a Qantas business class seat on an international route.

This is quite possibly the most difficult of all. Why? There are very few business-class seats offered internationally. Domestic on the other hand is much easier with many seats between the key routes available every week. Particularly from Melbourne to Sydney, we often will book a one-way ticket for 16,000 Qantas Frequent Flyer points.

Use ExpertFlyer and sign up for alerts on key routes you want to travel on. ExpertFlyer is a bit of a nightmare to navigate but it does give you good insight into capacity and when points tickets drop. Use Points Plus Pay – Arguably the biggest waste of points ever, but if you have loads of points then who cares. A return flight to Europe in business class will set you back about 1 million points…. which is not worth it in my opinion. Considering you would need to spend double that just to make 1 million points. Plus the credit card fees are at 2%.

If you’re looking for a Qantas business class ticket internationally to book on points you have two options: