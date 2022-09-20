This Convertible Range Rover Is Australia’s Crustiest (& Most Unique) SUV

The classic Range Rover is a rolling monument to 70s British haw-haw luxury… So how do you make a classic Rangie even more luxurious? Chop the top off, obviously.

Many revheads will be familiar with the Range Rover Evoque Convertible, which was only produced between 2017 and 2018 and is widely regarded as one of the most divisive vehicles of all time.

At the time of its release, Land Rover design chief Gerry McGovern proudly called it “the first luxury SUV convertible” – but actually, it wasn’t. Both Land Rover’s internal Special Vehicle Conversions department and aftermarket firm Vantagefield converted a number of classic Range Rovers to drop-tops back in the day.

This 1982 Range Rover is one of the latter conversions – indeed, it’s the only Vantagefield Range Rover convertible in Australia, according to the seller.

The crust is real. Images: Facebook Marketplace

While it only has 57,550 miles on the clock and runs fine, it’s clearly seen better days. The duco is severely sun-damaged, especially on the bonnet; the interior (which was apparently redone in cream leather after Vantagefield went at it) is in disarray; there’s a bit of body rust visible around the centre consoles and crucially, the soft top is very crusty.

But if you could clean it up – Rangies in worse condition regularly get saved from beyond the brink – you’d have easily the most unique luxury SUV in Australia. Just imagine cruising around with the top down. You’d feel like General Montgomery.

The seller is currently only fielding expressions of interest but we reckon there could be a deal to be had. Fortune favours the bold and all that… Check it out on Facebook Marketplace.