Robert Downey Jr. Rocks Formula 1-Inspired TAG Heuer At Chris Hemsworth’s Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony

Robert Downey Jr. is one of Hollywood’s veritable watch enthusiasts, often seen rocking exquisite timepieces such as Jaeger-LeCoultre and Patek Philippe in many of his public appearances… and his latest iteration is perfectly timed for the Formula 1 this weekend.

Oscar-winning actor Robert Downey Jr. has had quite the year; his leading role in Christopher Nolan’s epic Oppenheimer earned the American actor his first Oscar, breaking free from the MCU cloud that has dominated much of his filmography throughout his later career.

Image: Getty

And whilst his performances have earned him well-deserved accolades, RDJ is always there to support his castmates too. This was evident when he gave a heartfelt speech at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for fellow Avengers alumni Chris Hemsworth, who has captivated audiences worldwide as Thor in the MCU and was honoured with a star of his own.

“He’s [Hemsworth] a bit daunting to describe. He’s very elusive because of the pretty packaging,” Downey Jr. said. “He has a true blue wit and depth of soul, and it has been my sincere pleasure to know you these many years. You keep us Hollywood folk on our toes because you’re just a real dude.”

Of course, the day was about Chris Hemsworth and recognition for his unwavering star power in Hollywood… but that didn’t stop Downey Jr. from rocking a serious crowd-pleaser on the wrist.

Image: TAG Heuer

First introduced in 1969, the TAG Heuer Monaco is a testament to the Swiss Luxury watchmaker’s rich and storied legacy in the world of motor racing. Downey Jr.’s Monaco is a modern evolution of an iconic piece of haute horology, instantly recognisable by its broad and daring square dial.

The TAG Heuer Monaco also boasts close ties to the glitz and glamour of Old Hollywood, seen on the wrist of Steve McQueen in the 1971 release of Le Mans, a dramatic depiction of the famous 24 Hours of Le Mans race held each year.

Downey Jr.’s TAG Heuer Monaco features a just-right 39mm diameter case with a sunray-brushed blue dial; two sub-dials sit neatly at the 3 o’clock and 9 o’clock positions, typically for the chronograph minutes and running seconds as a continued nod to the alluring world of motorsport.