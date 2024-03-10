Roger Federer Steals Show At Oscars With Biggest Rolex Release Of 2023

Former tennis ace Roger Federer has continued his unique tradition of oozing sophistication at every opportunity, arriving at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood in a sharp tux and shades… and his exquisite timepiece might have just stolen the show.

It may be the most important night of the showbiz calendar, with the world’s biggest actors coming together to celebrate the best releases of the past year, but few can be surprised that Roger Federer, arguably, one of sport’s best-dressed men, stole the show with Rolex’s biggest release of 2023.

In retirement, the Swiss tennis champ is a mainstay at the Academy Awards, often rocking suave and sophisticated outfits befitting of the former world no. 1… and this year’s Oscars is certainly no different.

Arriving at the event, Roger Federer was spotted wearing a classic all-white tuxedo and black pants by Prada, paired with a black bowtie and black sunglasses; A classic look for a classic gentleman.

But Australian watch buff Nicholas Gould noticed a serious piece fit for a champion on the Swiss star’s wrist: the Rolex Daytona 100th Anniversary of Le Mans edition.

First launched at last year’s Watches and Wonders, Rolex released the special edition timepiece to celebrate the 100th edition of the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans, an annual endurance motorsport race held in France.

The Rolex Daytona features a reverse panda dial with contrasting white indices, a nod to the vintage iterations of the iconic Daytona series and is presented in a 40mm diameter case. The Rolex 100th Anniversary boasts a rotating bezel in black ceramic that boldly features the 100 in racing red, and sits on a classic Oyster bracelet.

Not a bad watch for the 20-time Grand Slam winner.