Ryan Gosling offered the biggest moment of the night at this year’s Oscars ceremony, performing his chart-topping original song I’m Just Ken alongside British artist and producer Mark Ronson and rock royalty Slash… and the Barbie star was rocking a seriously flashy TAG Heuer.

Whilst Barbie may have missed out to Oppenheimer during this year’s Academy Awards in Hollywood, that still hasn’t stopped its many stars from featuring heavily throughout the evening.

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt took to the stage to acknowledge the many stunt performers who make Hollywood’s biggest flicks possible and took the opportunity to send a few digs at each other following a year of friendly rivalry.

Billie Eilish also shone during her rendition of What Was I Made For? with the cast of Barbie rising out of their seats during the standing ovation – but this wasn’t even the movie’s most iconic original song.

Performing I’m Just Ken alongside Mark Ronson, Ryan Gosling reminded the attendees at the 96th Academy Awards of his unwavering star power, delivering an iconic performance wearing a pink sparkly suit and black cowboy hat… but it was the diamond-embezzled timepiece on his wrist that got everyone talking.

The TAG Heuer ambassador was seen sporting the Carrera Plasma Diamant D’Avant-Garde watch, a showstopper of a piece befitting of an A-Lister of his stature.

As the name suggests, Gosling’s piece is embellished with 18K white gold and 4.9-carat diamonds across the dial and throughout, with a pink lab-grown diamond in the shape of the Swiss watchmaker’s signature shield; it’s an outlandish, yet refined watch from TAG Heuer.