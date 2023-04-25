WTF Is Going On With Ryan Gosling’s Hair? 2023’s Biggest Hairstyle Trend Has Landed

Written by Finlay Mead

Hollywood heartthrob Ryan Gosling has added an unprecedentedly soft and surf-ready look to his impressive roster of red carpet outfits this week after arriving for TAG Heuer’s 60th Anniversary bash with a shaggy, feathered fringe and a “Kencore” Gucci ensemble…

Ryan Gosling’s come a long way since the downright dark and dreary look espoused for Blade Runner: 2049 or the altogether preppier look he adopted for his turn as Neil Armstrong in 2018’s First Man… But in the wake of his viral role as Ken in the new Barbie movie, his looks have taken on a softer edge.

Last week, luxury Swiss watchmaker TAG Heuer marked a major milestone with a suitably star-studded celebration in London. Held to commemorate the 60th anniversary of TAG Heuer’s iconic Carrera collection, as well as to unveil the highly-anticipated ‘The Chase for Carrera’ campaign starring Hollywood heartthrob Ryan Gosling.

Gosling has been slowly toning down the platinum blonde locks that he debuted in the Barbie movie earlier this year, which caused quite an uproar on social media when the trailer first dropped at the end of last year. The bleach-blonde look was a return to the Place Beyond The Pines aesthetic that many welcomed.

WATCH Ryan Gosling in The Chase for Carrera below.

Now, however, it seems that the star is ready for something radically new: trading out platinum for a brown hue with blond highlights, Gosling showed off a shaggy fringe that was manicured to perfect messiness on TAG’s red carpet, alongside an outfit that was undoubtedly “Kencore”.

Exuding what Gosling’s wife Eva Mendes affectionately refers to as “Kenergy“, this windswept, beach-ready look marks a significant departure from a string of more clean-cut, cropped looks that have defined the last few years of Gosling’s career.

Long-renowned as one the Hollywood’s more stylish men, you’ll be unsurprised to hear that Gosling paired a suitably slick look with his new hairdo. Donning a navy Gucci blazer with pink pinstripe, alongside matching wide-leg trousers, he completed the look with a black leather belt, popping pink shirt, and the ever-controversial Gucci loafers.

Gosling and his garish loafers alongside Frederic Arnault, CEO of TAG Heuer. Image: Getty

Frankly, the loafers were an unwelcome addition to an otherwise excellent outfit: the blend of old and new in the suit, playful use of colour in the shirt, and the frivolous new hairstyle were all undermined by footwear that felt – forgive me for this – shoehorned into the outfit.

Ryan Gosling attends the red carpet promoting the upcoming film “Barbie”

Though I can understand why Gosling would want to round out the look using footwear from the same designer as the suit – either through a personal desire for cohesion or contractual obligations – the shoe simply didn’t do the outfit justice.

Nevertheless, it looked like a great event to mark a major anniversary in the world of watches and, much as this style writer hates to admit it, so long as those steely blue eyes are there to be admired, there are very few of us directing our attention to his feet…