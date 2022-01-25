Samsung Galaxy S22 Release Date Australia: Everything We Know So Far About The Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung is one of the largest and most successful smartphone manufacturers on the planet and every time the company gears up for the launch of its latest smartphone, the world tends to stop and take note.

That is certainly true of the upcoming Galaxy S22, which is expected to arrive in Australia in the next few months. The current Galaxy S21 lineup, which comprises the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra and the slightly more affordable Galaxy S21 FE, has already found favour with plenty of customers.

The Galaxy S22 is expected to be better than ever before. So here’s everything we know about the upcoming smartphone, including its release date, features and all-important price.

The majority of smartphone manufacturers tend to follow a cyclical release schedule. Samsung launched the Galaxy S21 in January 2021 and, while we’ve yet to see the Galaxy S22, we can make a pretty logical assumption that it will show its face pretty soon.

This is backed up by the fact Samsung has confirmed it will host its annual Unpacked event – in which it unveils its latest flagship devices – in February 2022. It’s rumoured this event will officially take place on 8 February 2022 with an expected on-sale date of 21 February 2022.

You can view the teaser Samsung has released for its February 2022 Unpacked event in the video below

Samsung Galaxy S22 Features

Design

Samsung has confirmed it will be “unveiling the most note-worthy Galaxy devices yet. It’s the next generation of Galaxy S, bringing the best features of the Samsung Galaxy experience together into one incredible, epic device.”

On the face of it, that still isn’t much to go on. But for fans of the brand and those in the know, there is much to unpack. Primarily, the wording of ‘note-worthy’ devices.

This all but confirms Samsung will combine the features of both the Galaxy S devices and those of the more business-orientated Galaxy Note devices.

For the uninitiated, the Galaxy Note series comes with Samsung’s S-Pen stylus, which allows you to write notes and messages on the screen, and it even allows for some rather intuitive gestures that are exclusive to the series.

If Samsung does indeed combine its two flagship smartphones into one, it could certainly be “epic.”

The current S21 can be used with a stylus, but for now, it is a separate accessory. The Galaxy Note sees the stylus built into the device and have its own little storage hole where it can recharge

Samsung will, however, likely release a trio of devices once again, and potentially follow the same naming conventions: Galaxy S22; Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra. The S-Pen stylus may only come to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, cementing it as the ultimate flagship Android-powered smartphone.

Camera

Samsung is also one to offer some incredible camera technology in its smartphones, and this will likely carry forward to the Galaxy S22 series.

We’d expect a minimum of three camera lenses (probably four in the Galaxy S22 Ultra), although it remains to be seen if Samsung will increase the megapixel count. Some rumours suggest the company could go with a huge 200-megapixel sensor – the current Galaxy S21 Ultra already has a 108-megapixel sensor as part of its four-lens camera array – but this is just a rumour for now.

Samsung will more than likely with a similar camera setup and perhaps just improve the aperture or improve the image processing technology to give you some incredible smartphone camera pictures.

Screen

Another area where Samsung excels is in the screen department. The current Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has a 6.9-inch display with Quad HD+ resolution, so we’d expect similar technology to carry over.

However, a leak on Chinese social media site Weibo suggests the screen sizes will actually be reduced for the S22 range, albeit not by much. The S22 is said to get a 6.06-inch display (down from 6.2-inches); the S22+ will go to 6.5-inches (down from 6.7) and the S22 Ultra will go down to 6.8-inches from 6.9.

Whether the screen stays the same size remains to be seen. It could well prove that the company reduces the size slightly, to help improve the quality of the display, although if the Galaxy S22 Ultra does indeed come with an S-Pen stylus, then we’d argue that the more screen real estate, the better.

Ice Universe, a man who has a proven track record when it comes to smartphone leaks, has also stated the OLED screen of the Galaxy S22 will be the company’s brightest ever, which will certainly help improve clarity in the bright Australian sun.

The peak brightness of S22 Ultra broke through the highest record of Samsung's OLED screen. Obviously, Samsung still keeps the best screen for itself. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 28, 2021

Other screen technologies, such as a 120Hz refresh rate – which can be found on the Galaxy S21 Ultra – is also expected.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Price In Australia

Not much is known about the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22, although, it’s worth noting when the Galaxy S21 launched, it saw a reduced price compared to the preceding Galaxy S20. Will Samsung follow the same convention?

Considering the potential upgrades and merging of two of its flagships into one, it’s unlikely. Current rumours suggest the entry-level Galaxy S22 will retail for AU$1,150; the Galaxy S22+ AU$1,425 and the top-of-the-range Galaxy S22 Ultra will set you back AU$1,700.

With just two weeks to go until the rumoured date of Samsung’s Unpacked event, we’re getting incredibly excited to see what Samsung has in store.

